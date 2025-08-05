Brianna LaPaglia’s Latest Cut-Out Look Is Straight Out of the ’90s
Brianna LaPaglia is a ‘90s kid to the core.
Her easy yet hip fashion sense is a dead giveaway that she learned a lot from the stylish decade—so much so that she’s able to apply that knowledge to modern trends to create fashion-forward ensembles.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit digital cover model recently took to her Instagram account to show that she is feeling her best self. In the video, she danced to Gunna’s “won’t stop” while wearing a cut-out top styled daringly to show off some skin. The garment was held up by criss-cross straps at the top, while the bottom scrunched up to show off her toned physique. As for the back, it flawlessly executed a stunning plunge moment, tying in the piece to result in a chic and immensely flirty top.
And what’s more ‘90s than pairing a daring top with some casual baggy jeans? Nothing! Which was why LaPaglia emphasized her style knowledge by sporting wide-legged jeans with jewels adorned throughout the denim. This not only paired well with the silhouette of the upper half, but the color as well. For shoes, she opted for a pair of classic Timberlands—a true ‘90s staple.
She accessorized with silver earrings, silver rings, a silver bracelet and a pretty silver Telfar shoulder purse. Her accessories made this “little outfit check” a huge flex filled with marvelous items.
But the internet personality expressing herself via cool and edgy pieces wasn’t just for a jaw-dropping Instagram moment. Rather, it’s how LaPaglia wants to utilize her wardrobe going forward as a way to heal through trauma. After her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan, she’s relying on fashion to be one of her forms of therapy. Doing allows her to have an outlet as well as be more in tune with all the multitudes she contains.
“I think I’ve just really been taking risks about what I’m wearing, what I’m emulating. I’m really, like, leaning into my androgynous side,” the 26-year-old told Page Six at SI Swimsuit’s 2025 launch party red carpet.
Alongside exploring various style trends, she’s also been having fun exploring her sexuality. Taking risks with her fashion sense is, in turn, allowing her to dive headfirst into finding out what she likes in the dating pool.
“So I’ve really been kind of tapping into my bisexual era, and like, going on dates with girls and just trying fashion that I would be scared to try otherwise. And it’s been really cool. It’s been really fun. I feel like I’m learning a lot about my style,” she added.