Brianna LaPaglia Was a Golden Goddess in This Barely-There Plunging Metallic One-Piece
Last week, content creator and podcast host Brianna LaPaglia joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family. But her story with the team actually began almost a year ago, and while the bond had an unexpected and interrupted start, it ultimately has a happy ending.
In the spring of 2024, the 25-year-old was invited to host the red carpet in New York City for the release of SI Swimsuit’s special 60th anniversary issue. While she was thrilled about the chance to work with the iconic brand, she ended up turning it down—a decision rooted in her emotionally turbulent relationship with country singer Zach Bryan.
“Last May, I was asked to host the red carpet for you guys and [I] was so excited, we had a bunch of calls about it,” she recalled. “I had told my ex about the opportunity and in the beginning, he was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool, but isn’t Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] trashy and aren’t they going to ask you to walk in a bikini?’ He made me feel like it was trashy, below me and that if I did it, he would look at me differently. I had to cancel.”
Since ending the toxic relationship last October, the content creator has gradually opened up about the country singer and how he treated her. LaPaglia has been candid about how freeing it has been to share her story, and she’s been deeply moved by the number of women she has inspired to recognize their self-worth and take the courageous step of leaving situations where they feel undervalued or controlled.
Her SI Swimsuit January digital issue cover feature is a testament to that journey. Photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., the shoot was a celebration of the podcast host’s resilience and newfound empowerment. LaPaglia radiated confidence in every frame, including her golden goddess moment in a daring Isa Boulder one-piece.
ISA BOULDER minimum reversible swimsuit, $204 (farfetch.com)
Crafted with a luxurious stretch design, it features a shimmering satin finish that glistens beautifully under the sunlight. The swimsuit is reversible, offering both gold-tone and silver-tone options, making it a truly versatile, timeless standout number. Details like the plunging V-neck, delicate braid accents and open-back halter neck design elevate the minimalist aesthetic to new heights. The high-cut silhouette elongates the legs, while the rear tie fastening ensures a customizable fit.
