Brittany Mahomes Wore This Leather One-Piece on the SI Swimsuit Set: Shop It Here
When Brittany Mahomes stepped onto the SI Swimsuit set for the second time, she made sure to leave an impression. The certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area for SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover.
The Texas native shared the spotlight with five additional women, including Christen Goff,Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani. In addition to snagging their own individual digital covers following their time on set in the Sunshine State, the six models posed for a few group snapshots together.
Though she made her brand debut back in 2024 in Belize, spending time on set with fellow wives and girlfriends of NFL athletes was a special moment for Mahomes. She told SI Swimsuit that getting the chance to share the spotlight with “a group of inspiring, amazing women” was an added bonus for her.
“There’s so many different women in this space and we’re all doing our own thing,” Mahomes added. “Being the significant other of an NFL player is an extremely hard and challenging role. And so every woman in this space, whether they’re chasing their own dreams or they’re their own entrepreneur or they’re a mother or they’re a leader or they’re a supporter, I think we all are doing super powerful things and super empowering things in this world.”
While on set, the Kansas City Current co-owner, who is married to three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, was photographed in several swimwear looks that incorporated Kansas City Chiefs team colors. In addition to honoring her husband’s squad, Mahomes also posed in an all-black suit for one of the group shots. Best of all? You can shop it below.
Eats RM Patent Leather Tank One-Piece Swimsuit, $140 (shophausofpinklemonaid.com)
There’s really nothing cooler than hitting the beach in a patent leather swimsuit, particularly when it’s one that has received a stamp of approval from Mahomes herself. This one-piece features a scoop neckline, high-cut sides and a low back, as well as super cheeky coverage.
And while swimwear trends come and go, a black one-piece is a wardrobe staple that you’ll reach for season after season. So, if you’re looking to add a timeless piece to your collection, this HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID suit is a great option.