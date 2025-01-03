Brooks Nader’s Barely-There Cheetah Print Two-Piece Should Be in Everyone’s Closets in 2025
Despite winter being in full force, the start of a new year means the start of trend-watching and preparing for fashion in the months ahead—and yes, that includes swimwear. Whether you’re preparing for a tropical getaway or just want to get ahead of styles you know will be popular in 2025, there’s no time like the present to do some browsing and shopping. From trendy daring cut-out styles to classic colors and patterns no one will ever get tired of, there are so many current options to consider as you ring in the new year.
One pattern that will never go out of style is the cheetah print, and we’re still obsessing over a two-piece suit Brooks Nader rocked while being photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue. The item, from the brand Andi Bagus, features soft stretchy fabric that’s comfortable in any activity or condition, as well as adjustable strings on top and bottom to make sure the fit is just right. The barely-there style consists of a triangle top and high-cut thong bottom, creating an utterly sultry look flattering for anyone looking to show some skin.
And best of all? The bikini comes from recycled fabric, making it a sustainable option to feel good about.
Skipper Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
Nader’s bikini is in the pattern Africa Camo, though the item comes in multiple other colors and patterns, including Africa Silver Grey, Bright Orange, Ballet Pink, Metallic Olive and more. With this many options, you’re bound to find one that’s perfect for you and the style couldn’t be better for 2025.
As for Nader, she’s got a lot to celebrate when it comes to closing out the chapter of 2024. The Louisiana native, who is currently vacationing with family and friends in New Zealand, returned to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her sixth year in a row for the brand’s special “Legends” photo shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary. Nader posed alongside 26 other brand icons, photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. She also starred in a solo photo shoot when jetting off to Mexico, as seen in the photos above, also shot by Tsai.
Later in the year, Nader competed on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, where she met now-rumored boyfriend Gleb Savchenko. Though the pair is hesitant to put a public label on their relationship, they can be seen kissing and showing off other public displays of affection on social media—particularly when her sister Sarah Jane catches them.
We can’t wait to see what 2025 brings for Nader, which we have no doubt will include more fabulous swimsuits like this one.