SI Swimsuit Models Reflect Upon 2024, Welcome the New Year in Swimwear
We bid adieu to 2024 earlier this week, and many SI Swimsuit models past and present took the opportunity to reflect upon the year. Meanwhile, others chose to showcase how they’re rolling full steam ahead into the New Year.
As always, we love following along with brand models on Instagram in order to see their highlight reels, and many of their annual recaps were filled with major career accomplishments over the last 12 months. Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model IG moments of the week.
Xandra Pohl
On Tuesday, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie took time to address what she referred to as “the craziest year of [her] life,” including her brand photo shoot in Belize. Other major accomplishments included Pohl’s two DJ tours and being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. “This has truly been the biggest year of growth for me and I can’t wait to bring it into 2025 🤍,” she wrote.
Ilona Maher
Maher, SI Swimsuit’s September digital cover model, certainly had plenty to reflect upon from 2024, a year she deemed “downright spectacular” in her Dec. 30 Instagram caption. The Olympic bronze medalist included photos on the rugby pitch, her SI Swimsuit cover, pics with friends and family, a snapshot alongside Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten and more.
Katie Austin
Not only did the four-time SI Swimsuit model return to the fold in 2024, this time in Portugal, she also tied the knot and achieved many career-related accomplishments. Austin, a fitness entrepreneur, called 2024 “the craziest & most fulfilling year of my life” on Instagram.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
A rookie in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, Wood-Tepperberg said goodbye to 2024 from St. Bart’s. She shared snippets from her family vacation in the sand, which looked like an enviable way to reset before ringing in the New Year. “What is everyone calling in for 2025?! Time to get crystal clear 🤌🏼,” she noted to her followers.
Molly Sims
Similarly, the SI Swimsuit legend opted to start 2025 somewhere tropical while in a swimsuit. Sims shared a carousel of pics in a black cut-out one-piece, and the day prior, also reflected upon her accomplishments in 2024. “I step into 2025 with renewed clarity, strength, and hope, ready to embrace all that lies ahead,” she wrote in her caption. “Here’s to a year of growth, resilience, and celebrating everything we’ve built together.”