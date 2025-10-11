Brooks Nader Combines Fall’s Two Most Popular Trends for One Daring High-Fashion Look
Brooks Nader has been delivering hit after hit this fashion month, and her latest Paris Fashion Week ensemble might just be her most editorial moment yet.
Shot on film by photographer Caroline Corbo, the SI Swimsuit staple was captured perched on a classic black balcony railing in the heart of the city, with the Eiffel Tower peeking out in the distance. And while the view was stunning, Nader’s outfit did most of the talking.
Styling
The 28-year-old wore an oversized black patent leather funnel-neck jacket by Nour Hammour, a brand known for its sleek, sculptural outerwear. The exaggerated silhouette and glossy finish brought a futuristic edge, while the raised collar—this season’s hottest shape—framed her sharp cheekbones and sculpted jawline.
And in true supermodel fashion, she skipped the pants entirely, letting her sheer, shiny black tights take center stage. The second-skin finish offered the perfect contrast to the boxy jacket, showcasing her long, toned legs and proving that tights aren’t just a cold-weather staple, they’re a full-on fashion statement.
A pair of pointed-toe black slingback heels peeked through in the final frame, grounding the look with sophistication. She topped off the outfit with sporty-chic black Balenciaga sunglasses and a slicked-back ponytail with just the right amount of bounce. Her glam was luminous and editorial: a glowy base, feathered brows, bronzed cheeks and a glossy, toasted nude lip.
“Like one of your French girls 🖤,” the Baton Rouge native captioned the carousel.
Why funnel-neck jackets are everywhere
The structured funnel-neck has become a favorite this fall for its clean silhouette and practical warmth. Unlike traditional collars, the stand-up neckline offers both coverage and a runway-ready silhouette—especially when paired with sleek bottoms or bare legs for contrast.
As seen on fellow SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann earlier this month, it’s the kind of piece that turns an everyday look into a statement.
Sheer tights supremacy
Sheer black tights, another fall essential, are having a moment, balancing elegance with edge. Whether styled with minis, maxis or oversized jackets like Nader’s, they’re a timeless go-to with serious versatility.
Nader’s reign continues
In the past month alone, the Dancing With the Stars alum made headlines for her appearances at the Messika and Chloé shows, a Maxim cover story and buzzy looks from her Love Thy Nader press tour.
She’s become a defining figure of global fashion weeks, and her personal style truly knows no bounds. Nader is always game to try something new, something unexpected and something totally newsworthy—and we’re always here for it.