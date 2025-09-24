Brooks Nader Serves Major Supermodel Vibes in Sassy Glam Chair Snaps
Brooks Nader knows how to balance the chaos of fashion week, press appearances and reality TV cameras—and look flawless doing it. In her latest Instagram post, the 28-year-old model showed fans exactly what goes on behind the scenes during her busiest days, posing from the glam chair in partnership with long-time favorite, Celsius.
“Fashion month survival kit, good glam & @celsiusofficial 😝 #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner,” she captioned the carousel, which featured a series of effortlessly glamorous snaps that radiated off-duty supermodel energy.
Perfecting effortless glam
The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in NYC, kept it simple with a sleek black tank—an industry secret among models that’s both comfortable and ideal for makeup touch-ups throughout the day. Her glam was anything but basic: makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell delivered a fall-ready look featuring a luminous bronzed base, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy, peachy-brown lip. Her sculpted cheekbones and radiant skin made it clear why she has become such a regular on the red carpet and in campaigns.
Mitchell Ramazon styled her honey-brown locks in smooth, face-framing swoops with front clips placed just so—a subtle nod to the camera-ready process fans rarely get to see.
Booked, busy and beautiful
Nader has been everywhere lately. She just wrapped New York Fashion Week and a long press tour for Love Thy Nader—the reality TV series starring her and her three younger sisters, now streaming on Hulu. She also landed the coveted Maxim September 2025 cover.
Not to mention, Nader is an SI Swimsuit “Legend,” having appeared in the issue for seven years straight—including a 2023 cover shoot in the Dominican Republic and her radiant latest 2025 feature shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Celsius all day
While most people might need an IV drip to keep up with that kind of schedule, Nader opts for Celsius. The fitness drink brand has been one of her longtime partners. The Dancing With the Stars alum is especially loving the fizz-free Dragonfruit Lime flavor at the moment—a refreshing, non-carbonated option that delivers the perfect boost.
With her natural glow, down-to-earth humor and unstoppable work ethic, Nader proves time and time again that being a supermodel isn’t just about a pretty face.
“It’s such a pinch-me moment to be working with my three sisters—they’re all models,” she gushed on set last year. “We’ve really enjoyed being behind the camera, doing something different than just modeling. It was always a dream of mine. I’m always evolving in my career and striving for more.”