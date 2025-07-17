Brooks Nader Is a Goddess in Backless White Satin Gown at ESPYs
Brooks Nader turned heads at the 2025 ESPY Awards in a stunning plunging, backless white satin gown—but it wasn’t just the designer ensemble or her signature golden glow, courtesy of Luna Bronze, that made a statement. The SI Swimsuit stalwart and 2023 cover star used the award show as a moment to unveil a clever and timely collaboration with U by Kotex.
The supermodel accessorized her silky YSL look with gold jewelry, a radiant smile and a few emergency essentials tucked in her purse.
“The last time I wore all white, I had a mishap and it made headlines,” she wrote under a joint post with the period care brand, posted on Instagram just moments before she hit the red carpet. “This time, I’m not taking any chances and brought backup. Thanks for the assist @UbyKotex.”
The clip referenced her now-viral TikTok at Wimbledon earlier this month, when she unexpectedly got her period while wearing a white midi skirt and polka dot blouse.
“I’m partnering with U by Kotex because you can never be too prepared,” she said in the new IG campaign video, holding a box of Click Compact Super Tampons as her glam team (Rikke Gajda and Janice Daoud) touched up her hair and makeup. “Here’s to hoping my white outfit makes a splash for the right reasons.”
The collaboration is bold and genius: by acknowledging a common wardrobe fear with elegance and humor, Nader reminded fans why she’s not just a fashion icon, but also one of the most relatable and refreshingly candid models working today.
“Tonight is a celebration of excellence in sports, but when it comes to wearing all white, we do not PLAY 😤,” the brand followed up in a comment.
Nader’s radiant red carpet appearance came just hours before she presented an award at the ceremony, bringing even more star power to an already unforgettable night.
The 28-year-old has been a staple in the SI Swimsuit magazine since winning the brand’s open casting call, Swim Search, in 2019. Since then, the official brand Legend has appeared in seven consecutive issues, including her unforgettable Baywatch-inspired solo cover shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and her latest angelic spread with Yu Tsai in Bermuda. Along the way, she’s cemented herself as one of the most beloved faces of the franchise, known for her confidence, humor and undeniable beauty.
She’s also about to become a household name in a new way: alongside her three younger sisters—Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland—Nader is starring in the new reality show Love Thy Nader. The series, which premieres later this summer on Freeform and Hulu, follows the sisters, originally from Baton Rouge, as they navigate careers, relationships and fame in New York City.