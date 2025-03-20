Brooks Nader Served ‘Iconic’ Model Off Duty Vibes in Olive Green Activewear Catsuit
Brooks Nader consistently turns the streets of New York City into her personal runway—and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend, who has appeared in every issue since her discovery through the 2019 Swim Search open casting call and graced the cover of the 2023 magazine after posing for James Macari in the Dominican Republic, recently stepped out in a super sculpting, army green jumpsuit from Victoria’s Secret’s activewear line, VSX.
The flattering one-piece hugged her curves perfectly, showcasing the 28-year-old’s mastery of the ultimate girl-on-the-go aesthetic—effortless, stylish and confidence-boosting.
The Baton Rouge native flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed post-tropical travel glow as she accessorized with oversized sunglasses and chunky white sneakers. Get the look below.
VSX Elevate™ Chroma Contours Flare Catsuit Desert Cactus, $119.95 (victoriassecret.com)
This one-piece blends on-trend style with performance, featuring breathable XDefine™ fabric, a lightly lined shelf bra and 360º stretch technology with LYCRA® ADAPTIV fibers for flexibility. Silicone waist accents contour your shape, while the pull-on design and double spaghetti straps offer support and the flared-leg silhouette delivers a flattering fit.
Today, the Dancing With the Stars alum embodies the ultimate jet-setter lifestyle. Whether she's shooting in desert mountains, lounging on tropical beaches, or hopping between Milan, Paris, and London for Fashion Week, one thing’s for certain—she always looks incredible.
Nader has never been one to back down from a challenge. She didn’t come from a lot of money and at a young age, she knew that she wanted more for herself.
“I grew up with super humble beginnings — hardworking, blue-collar family. Living in New York and making money and being in the limelight was so far-fetched, they weren’t even discussed. They were laughable dreams and goals,” she explained. “I always knew I wanted to make a difference and make my life bigger than what it was in Louisiana. When I moved to New York, I was laughed out a hundred times over. People said they would be shocked if an agency looked at me, but that motivated me. I sent that first agency that said I had no shot of being in Sports Illustrated a signed copy of the issue with me on the cover.”
Her persistence continues to guide her success, and Nader credits that determination as her greatest strength.
“I think the best advice I’ve been given is that no one is going to make it happen like you’re going to make it happen,” she said. “Don’t wait for a call, go catch the fish. You have to put in the work. No one is going to make you a star like you will.”