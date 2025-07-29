Brooks Nader’s One-Piece Swimsuit Is the Ultimate Summer Staple With a Fierce Edge
Brooks Nader continues to slay in St. Tropez, and her newest snapshots from France are equal parts vintage bombshell and perfectly on-trend.
In a post shared to Nader’s Instagram, the model dedicated 16 slides to her adventures overseas. For its cover photo, the Louisiana native debuted a full body shot in a leopard-printed one-piece suit, which she accessorized with oversized sunnies and matching brown slides.
With a drink in hand and her hair in a tousled bun, Nader looked in her element as her glowing skin and long legs were in the shot’s forefront.
“How do you continue to look like this every day 🤯🔥,” one user penned to the post.
“Mamacita,” the model’s sister, Sarah Jane, commented and added a duo of flames to Nader’s feed.
“back soon,” fellow Nader sister, Mary Holland confirmed.
Looking to twin with Nader? The SI Swimsuit Legend—who made her in-print debut in 2020 before gracing her first cover in 2023—is sporting the Pariana Leopard Dream - One Piece ($269) from Bananhot. The statement garment features a low-cut scoop neckline, eye-catching open back and cheeky high-legged cut that “elongates the silhouette,” its site reads.
The suit channels a signature leopard pattern—sported by SI Swimsuit models for decades. It made its latest revival on the pages of the fold with a shoot in Bermuda, as Achieng Agutu, Ilona Maher, Ellie Thumann and the edition’s cover girl, Olivia Dunne, repped the pattern on location.
“Animal print—mix-matched animal print, like my cover—never goes out of style. It’s so fun. It’s youthful. It’s chic,” Dunne told us.
A classic one-piece is also a beloved staple in SI Swimsuit models’ collection. “My GOAT is a high-cut, like, classic one-piece,” Hunter McGrady said when asked about her top swimsuit style.
“I love a high-hip, not trapped, a little cheeky back, thin strap [...] You just can never go wrong,” Camille Kostek said of the style—which she specifically loves to rock in red.
As for Nader, the model-turned-reality television star—who finished in ninth place on Dancing With The Stars Season 33—is preparing for the debut of her show, Love Thy Nader, premiering on Freeform on Aug. 26.
“This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work,” Nader wrote on Instagram in June. “We poured everything we had into this and I truly can’t wait to share it with you this summer ... ”