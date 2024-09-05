Swimsuit

Brooks Nader’s Custom Brown Two-Piece Features the Most Intricate Details: Get the Look

The SI Swimsuit legend was photographed in this Toxic Sadie Swimwear look in Mexico.

Cara O’Bleness

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

After landing the cover of last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, Brooks Nader returned to the fold and was named a brand legend this year. The 27-year-old Louisiana native traveled to Mexico for a solo feature and was also photographed among 26 other iconic SI Swimsuit models for this year’s 60th anniversary issue in Hollywood, Fla.

Both Nader’s solo and group features were captured by photographer Yu Tsai, and the styling on set in the Mexican Caribbean embraced neutrals and animal prints. While we adore so many of the looks that the Dancing With the Stars cast member wore on location, there are certainly a few standouts.

One such look is a custom creation from Toxic Sadie Swimwear. The brown bikini is an absolute showstopper, and can be yours below.

Hunter Top, $79 and Hunter Thong Bottom, $74 (toxicsadie.com)

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Bracelets by Johanna Ortiz Vacation. / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

The chocolate brown bandeau top features braided halter straps that go under the bust, while the matching thong bottoms feature braided ties that can be worn high on the hips or right at the waist. The custom piece is made to order, and Toxic Sadie Swimwear’s entire SI Swimsuit collection can be shopped here.

Before being named a brand legend this year, Nader has posed for each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since her debut in 2019. That year, she was declared winner of the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. She has also posed for the magazine in the Bahamas, Bali, and Hollywood, Fla.

