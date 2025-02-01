Cameron Brink’s Best Bikini Moments We’re Still Pulling Inspo From
WNBA star Cameron Brink never fails to amaze us with her one-of-a-kind fashion sense. The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who was selected as the second pick at the 2024 draft and made her debut in the league last year before suffering a season-ending injury, is just as powerful off the court as she is on.
During her offseason, the 23-year-old Stanford alum was photographed for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton, Fla. by Ben Horton, for a gallery of gorgeous images that will be featured in the 2025 magazine. But that’s not the first time she’s taken fans’ breath away through her swimwear.
Through her athletic success, internet persona and impressive fashion sense, Brink has scored partnerships with big brands like Urban Decay, SKIMS, Olipop, Optimum Nutrition, New Balance and others. Fans constantly keep a close eye on her social media accounts to follow along with her latest business ventures and her her latest ‘fits. From her tunnel walk looks to her vacation bikinis and beachwear, it’s nearly impossible to not draw inspo from her every look.
No matter the time of year, it’s never a bad time to start putting together a swimwear vision board. Let’s look back at Brink’s best bikini moments, where she flaunted her incredible washboard abs.
Cameron Brink proves undeniable modeling skills in gorgeous swimsuits
While a guest on the Podcast P With Paul George in 2024, Brink talked about her experience modeling, appearing on the cover of Slam and for a campaign with Skims before her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. “I think, just as a female athlete, the [ESPN] Body Issue is always just dope. Just to see how your body as an athlete, purely as an athlete, to appreciate [that] our bodies are our machines. It’s how we make our money. So I think that’s always a really cool concept,” she said, before noting SI Swimsuit as a brand she wanted to work with.
Brink’s SI Swimsuit debut will be featured in the 2025 issue, out this May, alongside nine other trailblazing athletes and other amazing models.
“It truly helps so much with my confidence and feeling the best version of myself,” the WNBA player told People on her fashionable tunnel walks. She credits her mom, Michelle Bain-Brink, with being a “huge deciding factor” when it comes to putting together her ensembles.
“We're always on FaceTime and we're trying stuff on,” she shared. “It’s fun and it's a passion of mine and to share it with my mom…we've always loved fashion.”