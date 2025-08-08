Cameron Brink Makes a Case for Corpcore With Her Mini Dress Tunnel Look
Cameron Brink is back, and so are her tunnel looks.
The Los Angeles Sparks player made a fashion-forward entrance ahead of her team’s August 5 game against the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena, turning the pregame tunnel into her personal runway.
This time, she embraced a corpcore aesthetic, sporting a charcoal gray fitted mini sweater dress by The Attico, layered over a crisp white button-down with its collar and sleeve cuffs artfully peeking out. The ensemble was powerful yet playful, effortlessly walking the line between boardroom chic and sideline glamour. The New Jersey native finished the look with knee-high black boots and a structured oversized white purse, adding sleek black frames for a preppy twist.
Her dangly silver hoop earrings and, of course, her massive diamond engagement ring added the perfect dose of sparkle. Brink’s long blonde hair was styled in a loose low bun with soft face-framing strands left out, while her glam featured a flawless radiant base, wispy lashes, her signature berry lip and a touch of fresh glow.
The WNBA star has been sidelined since midseason last year after sustaining an ACL injury, but she’s back and already showing up and showing out. “It’s been a long road back, and I’m so grateful to be moving again and playing the sport I love,” the 23-year-old recently shared. “I’m excited to be back with my teammates and to grow together as we take on the rest of the season.”
And even while recovering, she wasn’t slowing down. Brink, who is also set to play in the new off-season Unrivaled league next year, made her SI Swimsuit debut in May, joining a historic class of 10 elite athletes for the 2025 issue.
Her Boca Raton, Fla., shoot with Ben Horton spotlighted strength, femininity and self-expression—values Brink says she holds close as both an athlete and a style star.
Her fashion identity is all about balance. “I like going more masculine with a blazer one day, and then I can go super femme, like [a] bodycon dress,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. Brink, who is a Gorjana ambassador, often mixes metals and textures when accessorizing with jewelry. Her ability to fluidly shift from sporty to sultry, preppy to polished, is part of what makes her tunnel appearances so refreshing.
With every outfit, she’s redefining what athlete style can look like, and proving that just because she’s off the court doesn’t mean she’s off her game.