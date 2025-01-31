Cameron Brink Flaunts Her Legs for Days in Red Hot Mini Skirt Set, Leather Boots in Paris
If you keep tabs on WNBA player Cameron Brink, you’ll know she’s kept very busy during the offseason. The 23-year-old forward, who suffered a season-ending injury when tearing her ACL during her debut with the Los Angeles Sparks last June, has been everywhere as she heals. Whether she was spotted on the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla. posing for SI Swimsuit or jetting off to Paris to watch the Olympics, Brink has proved she’s still very much one to watch.
And, of course, we’ve been keeping a close eye on her fashion game during her time off the court. The New Jersey-born athlete, who recently partnered with Urban Decay and launched a podcast alongside internet personality Sydel Curry-Lee, always brings her A-game when it comes to her style, which we’d describe as bold elegance. For her latest stunning look, Brink stepped out during Paris Fashion Week and the NBA Paris Game 2025 with New Balance, flaunting her long, lean legs and undeniable face card.
Donning an all-red red ‘fit, Brink looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved turtle-neck crop top and matching mini skirt, along with a leather jacket featuring two shades of red. Breaking up the monochromatic look, she rocked tall black leather boots, held a small black handbag and accessorized with gold bracelets. Completing the bold, red hot aesthetic, her makeup featured rosy red cheeks and a red lip.
Her Instagram post, seen above, also featured other snaps from her trip in the City of Love—where she and fiancé Ben Felter got engaged in September 2024—including other impressive outfits like a corpcore-inspired gray blazer, mini skirt and exposed bra look, a sophisticated and warm white wool coat and an all-black leather moment consisting of a crop top, mini skirt and blazer. If you didn’t already believe Brink was a total style icon in the making, you definitely do now.
“Paris w/@newbalance🇫🇷🥐🤍,” Brink captioned her latest IG carousel shared with her 1.3 million followers.
“You’re perfect 😍,” commented a fan.
“Obsessed,” said former California Golden Bears player and close friend Mia Mastrov.
“YESSSSSS SUPER MODEL CAMERON 👏👏👏👏👏👏,” added a fan.
Brink, who will be featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, is working towards returning to the WNBA and noted earlier this month after training with a new league that she’s “closer to getting back” to the court. She’s joined the roster of the Unrivaled’s Lunar Owls team, though she won't play until the 2026 season.
“Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I’m still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I’m leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 13. “I’m sad to be leaving (due to work, continuing my rehab, and needing to be in LA💛💜) but I will be back with my girls soon. Ultimately, I’m so thankful I was able to be in that environment, as hard as it was to sit and watch from the sidelines. It’s a reminder everyday that I’m closer to getting back to what I love.”