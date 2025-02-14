Cameron Brink Stuns in Polka Dot Micro Mini Set—the Same One Sabrina Carpenter Wore for ‘Taste’
Cameron Brink is serving up a fashion slam dunk for Galentine‘s Day. The 23-year-old stepped out in a stunning feminine polka dot set that’s as playful as it is chic. The SI Swimsuit model, who is set to star in this May’s magazine after wrapping up her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Florida last November, looked absolutely radiant in the flirty two-piece that pop culture lovers may recognize—the same ensemble Sabrina Carpenter donned in her “Taste” music video.
Brink, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter last September, is been all about celebrating love. The style icon put her own spin on the eye-catching outfit designed by Blondita, a Los Angeles-based small brand.
Blondita Gwen Top, $65 and Gwen Bubble Skirt, $75 (blondita.shop)
The look featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder crop top with a ruched, stretchy bodice and a chic skinny scarf detail. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the historic 2024 draft and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, paired it with the matching bubble micro skirt that sat low on her waist, perfectly complementing her statuesque frame and showcasing her toned, endless legs.
The New Jersey native elevated the look and kept warm with sheer black tights, pointed-toe black heels that further accentuated her lean frame and a sleek leather-metal small purse. Her glam look was just as gorgeous, featuring a flawless base, feathered brows, sharp winged eyeliner and dramatic lashes, topped off with some rosy blush and a perfectly plump glossy berry lip. The Stanford University alum kept her long blonde locks loose with sweet crimped waves for a flowy, effortless look.
She struck powerful poses in what appeared to be a lavishly decorated interior, making the set give off an even more sophisticated aura. When she stepped outside, the Straight to Cam podcast cohost threw on a cropped moto leather jacket, instantly adding her signature cool-girl edge to the romantic apparel.
“My galentines 💌,” Brink captioned the carousel shared with her 1.3 million followers.
“Chefs kiss,” Mia Mastrov commented.
The New Jersey native has been seamlessly balancing her basketball career with her rising influence in the fashion world, consistently impressing fans with her impeccable style sense. Her striking tunnel walks never fail to amaze, as does her streetwear. As an ambassador and campaign star for Urban Decay and New Balance, Brink is steadily cementing her place in the modeling industry as well.