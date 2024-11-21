Camille Kostek Is Getting in the Holiday Spirit in Cute, Cozy, Festive New Outfit
Camille Kostek is reminding fans just how much she loves fashion and how good she looks in fall ’fits.
The seven-time SI Swimsuit model, who cemented her status as a brand icon when she participated in a special group photo shoot with 26 other “legends” in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary this year, stunned in her latest Instagram post. And, we’re here to break down all the details of her cozy ensemble.
The Connecticut native wore a glossy chocolate-brown trench coat that featured a textured, croc-embossed finish, perfectly cinched at the waist for a flattering silhouette. Underneath, Kostek kept it simple yet chic with a crisp white turtleneck and black leather leggings that hugged her hourglass figure and added a sleek, elevated and modern contrast to her outfit.
Her accessories were bold yet understated, with chunky gold earrings and several rings, a perfect baby pink manicure, and a cherry red structured handbag that matched her patent red pointed-toe wedges offering the perfect pop of color. The shoes added a festive flair to the outfit, nodding to the holiday spirit while still keeping the look minimalist. In the cover snap the 32-year-old reclined casually on a lush pink velvet-finish sofa and munched on some popcorn from a white standing bowl.
Kostek’s makeup was soft and glamorous, with a glowing complexion, feathered brows, a generous amount of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover girl’s beautiful blue eyes were subtly defined with brown liner and her long golden blonde locks were styled in loose waves, cascading over her shoulders, with the front pieces pinned back.
Beside the TV host, a vibrant floral arrangement in shades of red, pink, and peach sat atop a side table, adding pops of color and warmth.
“Last night hosting with @lovesac 🛋️ I have been a Lovesac fan for so many years (seriously, we have them in our home and our families homes) so I was thrilled to host their launch party for their newest product innovation ✨Lovesac Sactionals now offer reclining seats, so you never have to sacrifice style to get the comfort you love,” she captioned the sponsored post in partnership with furniture brand Lovesac.
