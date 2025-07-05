6 Captivating Bikini Pics From SI Swimsuit’s Coldest Photo Shoot Locations
Brr, it’s cold in here. There must be some SI Swimsuit models in the atmosphere—or you know, whatever it was that the Clovers said during their iconic cheer in Bring It On.
It’s no secret that over the decades, SI Swimsuit has ventured to countless tropical locations to showcase gorgeous athletes, models and celebrities wearing stunning swimsuits while posing in sun-soaked sands. Still—while every beach photo shoot is incredible—there's something extra special about seeing an SI Swimsuit model take on a totally different and radical terrain.
So with that in mind, here are just a few of our favorite red-hot bikini photos from the coldest locations SI Swimsuit has visited over the years.
Camille Kostek in Saas-Fee, Switzerland (2025)
Starting strong with this breathtaking photo of brand staple Kostek posing in a color combo we never knew we needed: icy blue and cherry red. This shot was easily one of our favorites from her 2025 feature, and the model herself agrees.
“I would say MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and Margot [Zamet, SI Swimsuit fashion editor] were very intentional with one of my looks,” Kostek told the brand during the official launch party red carpet. “It was ice blue and red, which are my favorite colors of all time. So that was one of my favorites—icy blue, really tiny bikini with the red moon boot and a big blue fur jacket.”
Hailey Clauson in Finland (2017)
In a look that channeled some serious Raquel Welch in One Million Years B.C. vibes, Clauson posed in a fur-lined two-piece and matching brown boots in front of a snow-covered cabin. While the locale itself was clearly cold, the warmth radiating from the model’s expression is enough to melt anyone's ice-cold heart.
And the harsh winter of Finland proved to be no match the the Clauson’s posing prowess. With the help of photographer Walter Chin, the two captured a truly dynamic shot as snowflakes actively fell to the already-coated ground.
Jasmine Sanders in Zurich, Switzerland (2025)
Sanders is no stranger to hitting perfect poses in daring bikinis, but this one might just be her most extreme yet. In the middle of the bustling city of Zurich, she modeled some barely there swimwear with nothing but a cropped fur coat for warmth.
Photographer Derek Kettela perfectly captured the cosmopolitan vibes of Switzerland’s largest city while also ensuring the likely chilly model looked perfectly cozy—not an easy feat, but one Sanders made look effortless.
Kate Upton in Antarctica (2013)
Who needs a bikini top when you can simply trade that in for a comfy-cozy little coat?
Upton certainly played it smart for her trek out into the open waters surrounding icy Antarctica, matching her crisp white string bikini bottoms with a toasty-looking fur-lined winter coat. The final shot was equal parts sultry and sassy—a perfect blend of the signature style this model brings to every breathtaking shot.
Lindsey Vonn in Whistler, Canada (2010)
You would think that the snow in this powerful photo was actually sand with the way Vonn posed, appearing as if there wasn’t so much as a chill in the air. Seriously, she’s holding that ski cap like an accessory rather than a necessity, not even bothered by her lack of outerwear.
Donning a daring striped red and white bikini, the SI Swimsuit fan favorite looked like a candy cane come to life, giving the camera her very best superhero stance for this fabulous photo in the Canadian mountains.
Renee and Elisha Herbert in Saas-Fee, Switzerland (2025)
As the first pair of twins to grace the fold in decades, the Herbert sisters certainly arrived with a bang.
Joining the aforementioned Kostek and Sanders in the snowy Swiss countryside for the 2025 issue, the rookies posed like pros on a wooden sled for this carefree snapshot in the soft snow. Between their matching white bikinis, fluffy fur coats and soft, sultry expressions, these two were the definition of cool on the European set—literally and figuratively speaking.