You’ll Never Guess Camille Kostek’s Favorite Looks From Her SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot, but They’re Both Jaw-Dropping
There’s not much at SI Swimsuit that Camille Kostek hasn’t accomplished.
The Connecticut native co-won the magazine’s inaugural Swim Search in 2018, notched her first cover during her rookie year in 2019 and secured SI Swimsuit Legend status in 2024. However, it was during Kostek’s latest shoot in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, that the model checked an important item off her bucket list with the brand.
“Shooting in Switzerland this year was a dream come true,” Kostek told SI Swimsuit on the official launch party red carpet. “I admired Kate Upton’s 2013 cover in Antarctica and was like, ‘Will they ever entertain another winter shoot?’ So when I got the call for this year, I was so excited.”
While the model sported several stunning swimwear looks while on the slopes, Kostek shared that two specific ensembles came to her mind when asked which ones were her favorites.
“I would say MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and Margot [Zamet, SI Swimsuit fashion editor] were very intentional with one of my looks,” Kostek revealed. “It was ice blue and red, which are my favorite colors of all time. So that was one of my favorites—icy blue, really tiny bikini with the red moon boot and a big blue fur jacket.”
Kostek was the perfect blend of summer fun and winter practicality as the model repped a Norma Kamali metallic light blue triangle bikini with a matching light blue coat to keep warm. Still, our eyes couldn’t help but be drawn straight down to her boots, which were cherry red INUIKII stompers that popped against the white backdrop of the snow.
But that wasn’t the only outfit that stuck with Kostek as the 2025 issue hit stands. “I also really loved my look on the snowmobile,” Kostek added. “It was just like nothing else I’ve ever shot.”
Perched on the snowmobile like it was her own, Kostek donned another Norma Kamali bikini—this time with bronze sequins—under a Goldbergh ski suit. The model looked as cool and confident as ever in her first winter wonderland photo shoot with the brand, proving that no matter when or where, Kostek will deliver in style.
Kostek joined rookies Elisha Herbert and Renee Herbert, along with fellow former cover model Hunter McGrady, for the photo shoot in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane also touched down in Switzerland, but instead shot in the bustling city of Zurich.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Get your hands on a copy here.