Snag Olivia Dunne’s SI Swimsuit Style From Puerto Rico With This New Designer Swimwear Campaign

When Olivia Dunne posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue back in 2023, it was the Baywatch star’s very first editorial photo shoot—though you’d never know it based on her poised nature while on location in Puerto Rico.

Fast forward to 2025, and the 23-year-old LSU graduate earned the cover of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot with Ben Watts in Bermuda. The New Jersey native has been featured in the magazine each year since her debut (she also traveled to Portugal for the 2024 magazine and jetted to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico for the forthcoming 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, which drops next month).

Throwing it back to Dunne’s SI Swimsuit debut

While we gear up for Dunne’s complete 2026 gallery to drop, we’re taking a moment to look back at her SI Swimsuit journey to date and the shoot that started it all. While on location with Watts in Puerto Rico, the content creator and former gymnast showed off her athleticism and opened up to us about how she hoped to inspire other young women to reach for the stars, no matter what.

“I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about,” she stated at the time. “You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Since her 2023 debut, Dunne has gone on to create The Livvy Fund, win the 2024 NCAA gymnastics National Championship alongside her teammates at LSU and transition from gymnastics to a career in modeling and acting.

“It’s possible for any young girl to do,” she told SI Swimsuit last year of building a thriving career through NIL deals and brand sponsorships. “I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”

Snag Dunne’s designer swimwear style from set

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Burberry. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

While certainly an investment piece, the Burberry string bikini Dunne wore on set in Puerto Rico in 2023 is still available for purchase today. The designer two-piece, made from the brand’s signature archive beige check pattern, is crafted in Portugal.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Burberry. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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In addition to shopping the exact suit, if you’re looking to emulate Dunne’s aesthetic, Hunza G, a brand known for its one-size-fits-all approach to swimwear, just dropped an entire Burberry x Hunza G limited-edition swimwear capsule with some incredible options. The tan suit below is also a great way to replicate Dunne’s look.

Hunza G

This gorgeous two-piece is constructed of Hunza G’s signature crinkle fabric and includes Burberry’s signature check in the form of a chic trim on both the top and bottom. As an added bonus, your purchase includes a matching scrunchie to keep your beachy waves up and out of your face while you sunbathe.

Stay tuned for Dunne’s latest gallery of images when the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue drops on Tuesday, May 12!

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