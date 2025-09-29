Christen Goff and Olivia Culpo Fitted Their Daughters in the Sweetest Game-Day Looks
The NFL regular season commenced on Sept. 4, and SI Swimsuit models are already turning stadium sidelines into their personal runways.
Just last Sunday, Sept. 21, one brand covergirl, Olivia Culpo, arrived to the San Francisco 49ers first home matchup of the regular season with her two-month-old, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, by her side. The model’s first child with husband and running back Christian McCaffrey showcased her dad’s number with a miniature jersey that featured their shared last name.
Yesterday, Sept. 28, we witnessed another SI Swimsuit model, Christen Goff, hit the stadium with her own newborn, Romy. Similar to Culpo, the five-year brand staple dressed her daughter in team colors—this time, in cobalt blue to support the Detroit Lions and the model’s quarterback husband, Jared Goff.
Instead of their last name, Romy repped “Daddy” on her tee's back, while Goff paired a cropped button-up jersey in white and pastel blue with light-washed jeans. The duo each displayed matching No. 16s, and SI Swimsuit shared a clip of the sentimental moment on Instagram.
“the Goff girls 🥹💙,” Camille Kostek, gushed in the post's comments, as more SI Swimsuit models chimed in on the cuteness. Goff's Swim Search co-winner and bestie, Katie Austin, added four crying emojis. Brooks Nader penned, “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹,” while Penny Lane posted a singular red heart.
Earlier this month, Goff beamed with excitement over sharing the sidelines with Romy this football season. The duo also made an appearance in the model’s latest photoshoot with SI Swimsuit, when she touched down in Jamaica while pregnant with her first child.
“Things are going to be a bit different on game day this year but I’m excited to have a little bestie in the stands with me!” Goff told us. The model elaborated that she envisioned “a matching sweat set with Jared’s number on it and maybe a cute denim jacket moment” for the duo to sport on the sidelines for future matchups.
Plus, we don’t think it’s a coincidence that both squads took home Ws with the duos in the stands. During their Week 3 matchup, the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 16-15. For Week 4, the Lions secured a 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on their home turf. Both organizations currently hold 3-1 records.
