Christen Goff Was Breathtaking in This Handcrafted Coral Knit Bikini in Jamaica
Christen Goff has delivered radiant swimwear moments year after year, but her fifth SI Swimsuit feature was both extra special and extra stunning. The 31-year-old model, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year with husband and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, returned to the franchise with a glowing presence and a bold, joyful spirit this season.
For the milestone shoot in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai, she embraced a fun, flirty and distinctly unique wardrobe inspired by vintage Slim Aarons aesthetics—proudly showcasing her baby bump while celebrating life, motherhood and her journey with the magazine.
Among her dazzling, ethereal looks, one offered a playful, elevated twist on beachwear: the Caterpillar Swim Set (€ 400) from Deparel. Known for its fashion-forward knits, Deparel creates each swimsuit by hand on a domestic knitting machine, giving every piece a one-of-a-kind feel.
This coral-toned bikini, featuring a soft blend of orange and cream hues, is made from the brand’s signature water-resistant elastane textile. It hugs the body with just the right amount of stretch while offering lightweight durability for warm, sunny days. Though sold as a pair, the top and bottom can be customized in different sizes for a personalized fit.
Though fully functional as swimwear, the Caterpillar set feels like wearable art. Crafted from both triple and double-strand elastane, the knit is sturdy yet ultra-stretchy, ideal for a wide range of body types. Each suit is fast-drying and delivered in a branded garment bag for a luxe finishing touch and experience.
Deparel is an Amsterdam-based design studio co-founded by Max Mulder and James Langley. The couple met at the Rhode Island School of Design and now run their vertically integrated studio in the Netherlands, where everything—from design to manufacturing to shipping—is done in-house. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation, along with a passion for blending deadstock materials with fine textiles, has made Deparel a standout brand that fuses craftsmanship with conscious design. Shop more at deparel.studio.
The Southern California native first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call, a journey she calls “a dream come true.” Since then, the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year has built a strong connection with the franchise through years of powerful, body-positive shoots in destinations like Barbados, Dominica and Portugal.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience,” Goff shared on Instagram following the release of the magazine in May. “I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love.”