Christen Goff Served Earthy Elegance in This Luxe, Strapless One-Piece in Jamaica
When Christen Goff stepped on set in Jamaica for her 2025 SI Swimsuit feature, the team knew the shoot would be special—but what they didn’t expect was a secret surprise she’d been keeping under wraps. The five-time brand star arrived glowing, graceful and just a few months pregnant, making the magazine the first to catch a glimpse of her baby bump before the rest of the world.
The model and her husband, Jared Goff, star quarterback for the Detroit Lions, waited until February to officially share the news—walking the NFL Honors red carpet with her growing belly on display. But it was during her January shoot with legendary photographer Yu Tsai that the SI Swimsuit family got a sweet preview of her next chapter.
“What an honor it was to shoot during the most special time of my life. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience,” she reflected on Instagram, sharing some of her favorite images from the shoot in a sage green Zimmerman bandeau bikini. “I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever, marking such a special time in my life.”
But today we’re focusing on another suit, a beautiful printed one-piece by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz. The luxe suit, priced at $375, is crafted from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and elastane and features the brand’s signature tropical flair. The rich, earthy tones and elegant patterning perfectly complemented Goff’s sun-kissed glow and beachy waves, while the sculpted silhouette showed off her bump with effortless confidence.
Designed with high fashion and island comfort in mind, the swimsuit is a statement piece for any warm-weather wardrobe. Whether you’re headed to Tulum or just dreaming of a beach getaway, this style brings a taste of tropical luxury wherever you are. Pro tip: It pairs just as beautifully with a sarong and gold hoops as it does with bare feet in the sand.
The magazine officially dropped in May, and by July, Christen and Jared welcomed their baby girl, Romy Isabelle. From glowing mom-to-be to radiant new mama, Goff has continued to inspire fans with her grace, positivity and fashion-forward style.
She made her debut with the franchise in 2021 after being discovered through and co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. The co-Rookie of 2022 has additionally traveled to Barbados, Dominica and Portugal with the magazine, and truly never fails to amaze.