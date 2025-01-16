Christen Harper Proved Plaid and Striped Bikinis Will Never Go Out of Style on SI Swimsuit Set
Planning for a new year is always exciting, especially when that year includes a tropical vacation or two. If you’re outlining any fun trips in the coming months that include a beach or pool, you’ll want to be equipped with the best swimwear you can. As for 2025 trends, we’re still seeing vibrant colors and unique styles, including cut-outs and versatile designs, high on fashion lovers’ lists. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic string bikini, which model and content creator Christen Harper has posed in multiple times for SI Swimsuit.
The 31-year-old Southern California native, who was discovered by the brand through the annual open casting call in 2021, has appeared in four SI Swimsuit features and was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 alongside bff Katie Austin. That year, Harper traveled to the beautiful beaches of Barbados where she was photographed by Ben Watts wearing the most fun and flirty swimsuits. Making a serious case for bright and bold patterned two-pieces, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff absolutely shone in the sand and water.
When creating your swimwear shopping lists for 2025 and beyond, remember patterns like plaid and stripes really never go out of style. But don’t just take our word for it. Look through these gorgeous photos of Harper from her 2022 SI Swimsuit shoot below.
Since joining the SI Swimsuit family, Harper, who dedicates her time to activism through local Detroit organizations, has jetted off to many different enviable locations, also including Portugal, Dominica and Atlantic City, N.J. While on set with the brand in 2022, she revealed the incredibly sweet reason she pursued modeling in the first place.
“Today was absolutely a dream come true, it’s really like a full-circle moment for me,” she said in Barbados, tearing up. “I became a model because I wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model, because they inspired me and they gave me confidence as a young girl and here I am today, shooting my rookie shoot and I just hope I can do that for other girls—inspire them, make them love themselves, because that’s all that matters.”
Fast forward to the most recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in 2024 and Harper’s gorgeous spread of images from her shoot in Portugal with Watts was featured. Looking ahead to the 2025 issue, the model praised the “amazing” lineup of athletes set to be featured.
“I love seeing the images kind of early, it’s so fun. All these women are just so amazing. Reading about their stories, I’m just such big fans of theirs,” Harper said during a brand event in November. “It’s just so cool. I love the girls that are putting the sports in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit.]”