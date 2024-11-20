Christen Harper Praises ‘Amazing’ Athletes Joining SI Swimsuit in 2025
Christen Harper has practically become a household name over here at SI Swimsuit. The model, who was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, went on to become co-Rookie of the Year in ’22 after her stunning feature on the beaches of Barbados. Earning that coveted title alongside bff and fitness content creator Katie Austin also helped secure her spot in last year’s magazine, when she posed for Amanda Pratt in Dominica.
For the special 2024 magazine, which also marked the publication’s 60th anniversary, the 31-year-old wowed in the beautiful landscapes and lush green fields of Porto and the North, Portugal. She often gushes about how transformative her SI Swimsuit experience has been, and how she looked up to the women in the magazine long before she became one of them.
As the brand celebrated its milestone 60th year with a party in Los Angeles last week, Harper also reflected on what‘s to come for the future of the franchise. SI Swimsuit just announced the first group of women set to star in the 2025 issue—10 incredible, young, trailblazing athletes who are champions of women empowerment and proof that women really can do it all. Sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda, skier Eileen Gu, swimmer Ali Truwit, surfer Caroline Marks, gymnast Jordan Chiles, basketball player Cameron Brink, heptathlete Anna Hall and race car driver Toni Breidinger were all photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. this month.
“I love seeing the images kind of early, it’s so fun. All these women are just so amazing. Reading about their stories, I’m just such big fans of theirs,” she tells the brand on the red carpet at the Nov. 14 event at the Dante Beverly Hills. “It’s just so cool. I love the girls that are putting the sports in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit.]”
SI Swimsuit also shared the sweet, clever message on Instagram, with tons of followers chiming in the comments to agree on how exciting the reveals have been.
Starting it off strong 💪,” 2024 Swim Search co-winner Jena Sims wrote.
“yesssss,” Miami-based DJ and 2024 rookie Xandra Pohl added.
“She’s beautiful and absolutely right,” one fan declared.
Harper, who was born and raised in Southern California and now splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit where her husband Jared Goff is a quarterback for the Lions, looked absolutely breathtaking in a vintage Dolce and Gabbana number. Stylist Maren Taylor paired the figure-hugging black lace midi dress with sleek black heels and simple gold jewelry, while hairstylist Becca Mader opted for a flirty updo with a few face-framing pieces loose and curled. Makeup artist Alyssa Marie nailed the glowy, sultry glam featuring feathered brows, rosy cheeks, brown eyeliner, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip.