Cindy Kimberly Is Almost Too Cool in Daring Two-Piece Sets From Celeb Favorite Brand
It’s safe to say we won’t be getting over Cindy Kimberly’s latest photo drop any time soon!
The LOBA clothing brand founder and SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand back in 2022 for a stunning shoot in Barbados, posing for photographer Ben Watts—took to her Instagram account this week to treat her 7.1 million loyal followers to not one but two sultry sets from beloved brand Miu Miu. But be warned: it’s almost impossible to choose a favorite look out of the two she styled.
You can view Kimberly’s Instagram post here.
In the cover image for the seven-photo carousel, the model donned a daring micro bikini from the designer brand, which has become a favorite of major celebs like Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney over the years.
With a black base contrasted against stark white piping, the itty-bitty, ab-flaunting matching set allowed Kimberly to dress the look up or down as she chose. She opted to leave it as is, accessorizing only with a Miu Miu handbag, which was crafted in a cream shade with red, brown and yellow stripes racing down the center beneath the brand’s logo.
The second Miu Miu set featured in the photo drop was just as breathtaking as the first, serving up some serious Superman energy thanks to the bright color scheme. In a denim blue scrunchy-style tube top and cherry red micro mini skirt, the model posed with the same handbag, proving that the designer piece matches any outfit.
For both looks, Kimberly accessorized with a pair of shiny black loafers. The shoes were also from the designer, making both ensembles true head-to-toe Miu Miu moments. She wore her long black hair parted down the middle for a sleek and chic “Cool Girl” vibe, but she stuck with her signature makeup, with pink cheeks, lined eyes and glossy lips being the perfect choice to complement both outfits.
As noted above, it should come as no surprise that this SI Swimsuit model knows a thing or two about how to style a stunning two-piece set, as she’s also the founder of women’s wear line LOBA. A brand equally stylish and youthful in its designs, LOBA also showcases plenty of casual two-piece sets for ensembles that are easy to dress up or down.
And you already know Kimberly’s comment section was ablaze with fabulous praise from her many followers and famous friends, who wanted to make sure she knew exactly how much she slayed these marvelous Miu Miu sets:
“Wowowowow,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton wrote.
“🔥🔥🔥,” musician Wengie added.
“cinnnddyyyyyy 🤤,” singer Madison Beer chimed in.
“CUTEEE ❤️❤️,” social media influencer Janice Joostema exclaimed.