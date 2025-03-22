Cindy Kimberly Is a Y2K Juicy Couture Baby in Nostalgic New Campaign
Cindy Kimberly is the ultimate Y2K dream girl in her latest campaign for Juicy Couture UK. The model and actress, who is known for her creativity and striking features fronted the brand’s vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 campaign — and it is pure nostalgic perfection.
In a series of sultry and stunning images shot by photographer Misha Meghna, the Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, showed off her supermodel skills and sultry allure. Her hair, styled in long, effortless waves by Lauren Bell, perfectly complemented the playful summertime aesthetic, while makeup artist Aimée Twist leaned into a cool, dramatic vibe, giving Kimberly a smoky eye, long dark lashes and her signature deep berry-brown lip.
Heritage Stripe Towel Romper, £65.00 (juicycouture.co.uk)
Kimberly teased the collaboration on her Instagram, with a gorgeous up-close-and-personal pic reminding fans of her flawless face card and big brown eyes. “New @juicycoutureuk SS25 campaign 🌺” she wrote alongside a carousel of fun, flirty images.
“My love,” her boyfriend and professional European soccer player Dele Alli commented.
For the campaign, the content creator, who began to grow a following in 2015 after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on Instagram, rocked a variety of eye-catching looks — a nod to Juicy Couture’s iconic early 2000s aesthetic. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model modeled the brand’s famous plush velvet sweatsuits in bright, neon hues, as well as a hot pink one-piece that screamed poolside chic and the cutest monogrammed raglan baby tee (£35). One standout moment featured the LOBA designer and founder in a matching terry mini skirt (£65) and half-sleeve zip-up sweater (£85) in a deep green shade, combining sporty vibes with a youthful edge.
“SUN, SEA, & JUICY COUTURE 🌺 @wolfiecindy returns for another season with Juicy Couture UK 🌴🥥,” the brand wrote on Instagram, announcing her return as the face of the campaign. “SHOP THE SS25 COLLECTION NOW.”
Between her flawless glam, confident poses, and nostalgic fashion moments, Kimberly’s latest campaign proves she’s the perfect muse for Juicy Couture’s timeless, playful aesthetic. Check out our fav picks below and shop the colorful new collection now at juicycouture.co.uk.