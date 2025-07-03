Swimsuit

These Throwback Crochet Swimwear Looks Are Still Perfectly On-Trend for Summertime

The styling for these SI Swimsuit models was ahead of the times.

Winnie Harlow was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas.
Winnie Harlow was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

With summer weather in full swing, we’re breaking out all of the hottest swimwear looks in our closets—and crochet suits are a must in the rotation.

These knitted pieces “blend nostalgia with beach and boho vibes while keeping it cheeky,” SI Swimsuit reported in May, giving your swimwear an “effortless, fun and very natural” feel. But before the 2025 issue hit newsstands, these throwbacks rocked the trend first.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Winnie Harlow was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Harlow made her debut with the magazine in Great Exuma in 2019 before she became an SI Swimsuit legend a half-decade later. On the island, the rookie rocked a crochet quarter-sleeved suit while perched on a matching-colored cliffside.

Hailey Clauson

Hailey Clauson was photograped by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by House of CB.
Hailey Clauson was photograped by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by House of CB. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Also in 2019, a fellow soon-to-be brand legend sported the swimwear trend on Kangaroo Island. Clauson debuted this mauve micro bikini in Australia, posing in the string suit while her hair was side-swept on the shore.

XANDRA

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In case you’re still in need of swimwear inspo for the Fourth of July, look no further than this Andi Bagus number. Before XANDRA’s sophomore stint in Jamaica for the magazine’s latest edition, the Miami-based DJ made her SI Swimsuit debut in Belize.

Mady Dewey

Mady Dewey
Mady Dewey was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by isabella rose. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

After winning the magazine’s open call, Dewey made her first in-fold feature during the magazine’s 2023 issue. Touching down in Puerto Rico, the Santa Clarita, Calif., native looked lovely in lavender against the island’s greenery.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, Crawford was pure radiance in St. Croix. The Reationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host took a dip in the Caribbean waters while sporting this metallic string bikini by Thaikila.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated

A year after her 2019 cover hit newsstands, Kostek returned to the fold with a striking shoot in the Dominican Republic. This multi-colored suit—featuring teeny embellishments on both its top and bottom—hugged the SI Swimsuit Legend’s figure on the shore.

Kathy Jacobs

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. Earrings by Lili Claspe.
Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. Earrings by Lili Claspe. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jacobs became the magazine’s oldest rookie in history at the time of this 2021 shoot in Tampa, Fla. “We as women over 50 need to stand together and realize how amazing, relevant, beautiful and sexy we all are,” the model, 56 when applying for Swim Search, told the brand.

Lorena Durán

Lorena Duran was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by ASARA SWIM.
Lorena Duran was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by ASARA SWIM. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Durán’s 2020 SI Swimsuit debut in Scrub Island, BVI, still feels just as fresh today as it did five years ago. Sporting this underwire crochet top and Brazilian style bottoms, the model stunned in stripes during her first brand shoot.

