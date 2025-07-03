These Throwback Crochet Swimwear Looks Are Still Perfectly On-Trend for Summertime
With summer weather in full swing, we’re breaking out all of the hottest swimwear looks in our closets—and crochet suits are a must in the rotation.
These knitted pieces “blend nostalgia with beach and boho vibes while keeping it cheeky,” SI Swimsuit reported in May, giving your swimwear an “effortless, fun and very natural” feel. But before the 2025 issue hit newsstands, these throwbacks rocked the trend first.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow made her debut with the magazine in Great Exuma in 2019 before she became an SI Swimsuit legend a half-decade later. On the island, the rookie rocked a crochet quarter-sleeved suit while perched on a matching-colored cliffside.
Hailey Clauson
Also in 2019, a fellow soon-to-be brand legend sported the swimwear trend on Kangaroo Island. Clauson debuted this mauve micro bikini in Australia, posing in the string suit while her hair was side-swept on the shore.
XANDRA
In case you’re still in need of swimwear inspo for the Fourth of July, look no further than this Andi Bagus number. Before XANDRA’s sophomore stint in Jamaica for the magazine’s latest edition, the Miami-based DJ made her SI Swimsuit debut in Belize.
Mady Dewey
After winning the magazine’s open call, Dewey made her first in-fold feature during the magazine’s 2023 issue. Touching down in Puerto Rico, the Santa Clarita, Calif., native looked lovely in lavender against the island’s greenery.
Kamie Crawford
For her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, Crawford was pure radiance in St. Croix. The Reationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host took a dip in the Caribbean waters while sporting this metallic string bikini by Thaikila.
Camille Kostek
A year after her 2019 cover hit newsstands, Kostek returned to the fold with a striking shoot in the Dominican Republic. This multi-colored suit—featuring teeny embellishments on both its top and bottom—hugged the SI Swimsuit Legend’s figure on the shore.
Kathy Jacobs
Jacobs became the magazine’s oldest rookie in history at the time of this 2021 shoot in Tampa, Fla. “We as women over 50 need to stand together and realize how amazing, relevant, beautiful and sexy we all are,” the model, 56 when applying for Swim Search, told the brand.
Lorena Durán
Durán’s 2020 SI Swimsuit debut in Scrub Island, BVI, still feels just as fresh today as it did five years ago. Sporting this underwire crochet top and Brazilian style bottoms, the model stunned in stripes during her first brand shoot.