The Dazzling SI Swimsuit Photos That Predicted One of Summer’s Hottest Trends
If one thing is true about fashion trends, it’s that history is going to repeat itself. As humans, we’re nostalgic for times of the past, even if we weren’t actually alive during those times. One of the many aesthetics that’s found itself back on-trend—particularly in swimwear—recently is the Palm Royale style, looks of the late 1960s that capture Floridian high society.
SI Swimsuit named the Palm Royale aesthetic one of the most popular trends of the 2025 issue, released in May, with models repping looks inspired by iconic photographer Slim Aarons. From funky patterns to shiny fabrics, retro looks dominated the Jamaica shoot. But this year’s models weren’t the first instance of ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired swimsuits in the magazine.
In 2021, the SI Swimsuit team traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for a retro-inspired shoot, taking place on the beach and poolside. Brand legend Camille Kostek, seen above, was one of the models who rocked the endearing style, looking ever-so-fabulous in this high-waisted floral bikini from CIN CIN and a patterned head scarf from Emilio Pucci.
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Kelsey Merritt looked so retro chic in this patterned string bikini from Follow Suit, featuring complementary colors of blue, gold and maroon. The vintage-inspired pattern was one of our favorites of the whole shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Also on this 2021 shoot was four-time brand model Olivia Culpo, who just welcomed her first baby with Christian McCaffrey. Four years ago, she traveled to sunny Florida to embody ‘60s and ‘70s fashion, rocking this absolutely dreamy patterned one-piece from Same Los Angeles featuring a criss-cross halter neck and cut-out.
SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader looked jaw-dropping for her Hollywood, Fla., shoot, rocking a multi-colored, multi-patterned striped bikini from Missoni that we’re still so obsessed with. The bright colors, featuring hues of teal, purple and orange, just scream funky.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Valentina Sampaio—who made history in 2020 as SI Swimsuit’s first openly transgender model—returned to the fold the following year with a gorgeous feature from Florida. In swimwear like this groovy pink cut-out one-piece from CIN CIN, seen above, she looked like she was born for the beach.
Also traveling to Hollywood, Fla., in 2021 was Nyma Tang, who rocked bold, bright colors like this high-waisted patterned bikini from POEMA SWIM, seen above. The beauty influencer stunned during golden hour, which only accentuated the beach glamour vibe she embodied.