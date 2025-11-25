Demi Lovato’s Enviable Vacation Style Is Both Romantic and Retro-Inspired
Demi Lovato is enjoying some well-deserved R & R, roughly one month after the release of her ninth studio album, IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. The 33-year-old gave her 152 million Instagram followers a look into how she’s keeping “warm for the winter” on Monday, Nov. 24, with a 13-slide carousel shared to the app; and, among its candid frames, she showcased a particular ensemble from a tried and true brand for SI Swimsuit models.
The artist’s seaside set
While Lovato kept her location anonymous, she shared plenty of coastal snaps from a tropical destination. For a couple of frames, she lounged while soaking up sunrays; in others, she was all smiles with pals and displayed a black and white two-toned suit while posing for a few individual shots herself. If you’re loving Lovato’s neutral look, the bikini is still available to snag today.
Shop Lovato’s look
Monday Swimwear: Cala Roja Top ($106) and Costa Rica Bottom ($92)
On location, Lovato debuted this balconette-style top from women-founded brand, Monday Swimwear. The unlined garment ranges in sizes from “petite” to “very very voluptuous” and also comes in 22 total color-ways.
The artist then paired the black and white top with complementary bottoms that sat high above her waist. The full-coverage swimwear also features O-ring detailing for a subtle and sophisticated shine.
SI Swimsuit models approve
Additionally, Monday Swimwear is a brand tested and approved by our brand staples. The label was spotted in the 2025 issue on SI Swimsuit Legends Hunter McGrady and Camille Kostek in Switzerland, and a duo of models who joined the pair on set later credited the swimwear brand as personal favorites.
“Monday Swimwear anything is incredible,” fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders told us during Swim Week in May. Learn more about how she reps the retailer here.
Penny Lane concurred. She separately stated, “They have great things, because I have a small back, larger cup, so I need things that I can tie at the back rather than having a clip,” she explained. “So I can go for an extra large [to]with a small bottom. And then I can kind of do my own adjusting, which really helps, and it makes it so much easier.” Check out Lane’s go-to swimwear styles here.
