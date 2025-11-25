Swimsuit

Demi Lovato’s Enviable Vacation Style Is Both Romantic and Retro-Inspired

Here’s where you can find the artist’s two-toned swimwear look.

Bailey Colon

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato / Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Demi Lovato is enjoying some well-deserved R & R, roughly one month after the release of her ninth studio album, IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. The 33-year-old gave her 152 million Instagram followers a look into how she’s keeping “warm for the winter” on Monday, Nov. 24, with a 13-slide carousel shared to the app; and, among its candid frames, she showcased a particular ensemble from a tried and true brand for SI Swimsuit models.

The artist’s seaside set

While Lovato kept her location anonymous, she shared plenty of coastal snaps from a tropical destination. For a couple of frames, she lounged while soaking up sunrays; in others, she was all smiles with pals and displayed a black and white two-toned suit while posing for a few individual shots herself. If you’re loving Lovato’s neutral look, the bikini is still available to snag today.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Shop Lovato’s look

Monday Swimwear: Cala Roja Top ($106) and Costa Rica Bottom ($92)

Cala Roja Top
Cala Roja Top / Monday Swimwear

On location, Lovato debuted this balconette-style top from women-founded brand, Monday Swimwear. The unlined garment ranges in sizes from “petite” to “very very voluptuous” and also comes in 22 total color-ways.

Costa Rica Bottom
Costa Rica Bottom / Monday Swimwear

The artist then paired the black and white top with complementary bottoms that sat high above her waist. The full-coverage swimwear also features O-ring detailing for a subtle and sophisticated shine.

SI Swimsuit models approve

Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane were photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane were photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Additionally, Monday Swimwear is a brand tested and approved by our brand staples. The label was spotted in the 2025 issue on SI Swimsuit Legends Hunter McGrady and Camille Kostek in Switzerland, and a duo of models who joined the pair on set later credited the swimwear brand as personal favorites.

“Monday Swimwear anything is incredible,” fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders told us during Swim Week in May. Learn more about how she reps the retailer here.

Penny Lane concurred. She separately stated, “They have great things, because I have a small back, larger cup, so I need things that I can tie at the back rather than having a clip,” she explained. “So I can go for an extra large [to]with a small bottom. And then I can kind of do my own adjusting, which really helps, and it makes it so much easier.” Check out Lane’s go-to swimwear styles here.

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light. Sign Up

More SI Swimsuit Fashion:

feed

Published |Modified
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/Fashion