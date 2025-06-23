Jasmine Sanders Shares Her Go-to Swimwear Brand for Tiny, Confident Looks
Jasmine Sanders’s “less is more” beauty philosophy extends beyond skincare and into swimwear, too. The SI Swimsuit legend, who made her debut with the brand in 2019 and has returned every year since, gravitates toward sleek, minimal bikinis that exude confidence. Her go-to retailer is Monday Swimwear.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
“They have incredible stuff,” the 34-year-old tells us during Swim Week ahead of the magazine’s annual runway show, while coincidentally wearing a vibrant red-orange set from the brand. She styled the two-piece with the matching “chili pepper” sarong ($88).
Petit Top, $100 and Kauai Bottom, $78
The top featured a sleek, feminine silhouette with adjustable shoulder straps, a back tie for a custom fit and a touch of golden glamour thanks to its luxe front hardware. The high-cut, cheeky style bottoms included thin straps and a simple, streamlined shape. It’s a fiery set made to turn heads and stand out. Shop more at mondayswimwear.com.
The beloved brand, co-founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, is known for its flattering cuts, timeless silhouettes and inclusive sizing. Each Monday Swimwear piece is free of bulky hardware or excess padding, allowing the focus to stay on fit, comfort and how a woman feels wearing it.
With elevated neutral tones and supportive construction, the bikinis are made to enhance confidence and complement the body, aligning perfectly with SI Swimsuit’s decades-long mission of empowering women to feel strong and beautiful.
Sanders is not alone in her love for the label. Fellow models including Lorena Duran, Sixtine, Kelsey Merritt, Kate Love, Ilona Maher and Alix Earle have also cited Monday Swimwear as a favorite for poolside moments, beach vacations and photo shoots alike.
“I love something that gives a little bit of extra, but still keeps it to the imagination,” Sanders adds. “I take notes from [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day]. She always told me my body looks better in something smaller, and I will forever take that note. Seven years later... you’re gonna see a thong tonight.”
The Germany-born, South Carolina–raised model walked the runway late last month in two jaw-dropping looks: an olive green two-piece by Toxic Sadie featuring monochrome O-ring hardware and fringe tassels, and a groovy Pucci-inspired monokini from Ola Vida.
Over the years, Sanders has traveled with the franchise to Puerto Rico, Belize, Costa Rica and most recently Switzerland, where she posed for the 2025 issue with photographer Derek Kettela. She landed the cover in 2020 after a stunning Bali shoot with Yu Tsai, and in 2024 was officially named a SI Swimsuit legend—joining 26 fellow franchise icons in a historic group photo celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary.