Penny Lane Names Her Favorite Swim Brands for Fuller Busts and Custom Fit
Penny Lane is in her confident swimwear era—and she’s got the style picks to prove it. The two-time SI Swimsuit model and certified holistic health coach, who recently celebrated her second feature in the magazine, is no stranger to experimenting with fit, fashion and function when it comes to bikinis.
We caught up with the 30-year-old during Swim Week 2025, ahead of the epic SI Swimsuit runway show, and Lane shared how her approach to swimwear styles has evolved—and how it’s now grounded in comfort and wearing what she feels best in, rather than being influenced by larger trend cycles.
“This year feels different in a really nice way,” Lane tells the brand of returning for her sophomore shoot in Switzerland. “It feels super comfortable [...] I feel like I’ve graduated. I know what’s happening, I know all my girls here. I’m just owning who I am, and I feel like I’ve arrived in that.”
That self-assurance extends to her fashion preferences, particularly in swimwear. “I used to be more of a high-hip girl,” the Swim Search open casting call alum adds. “I went through that kind of vintage thing—which still has a moment—but I’m definitely a low-rise girl now. I love a really, really low-rise bottom. I think it’s just so cute and sexy. I love it.”
For those with a similar build, the England native recommends styles that prioritize flexibility and adjustability. “I have a small back and a larger cup, so I need things I can tie at the back rather than having a clip,” she shares. “Then I can adjust myself. I can go for an extra large [top] with a small bottom, and I can kind of do my own adjusting, which helps and makes it so much easier.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
As for her go-to brands, Melissa Odabash and Monday Swimwear top the list. “[Odabash] has really soft material that I love. There’s just really high-quality stuff that she does,” she explains, noting that Monday Swimwear has “great” options for a smaller band and larger cup size.
This summer, Lane’s fashion focus is less about size and more about mentality. “It doesn’t matter if I’m three sizes bigger or three sizes smaller,” she says. “As long as you’re happy and in a good headspace, that’s what shines through.”
In fact, this year she took a more relaxed approach to prepping for her shoot. “Every other year I’ve been working out, eating super healthy—doing all the things,” she admits. “This year I’ve done absolutely nothing. I’ve been eating burgers, traveling [...] but weirdly, I think that’s what this is about. It’s not about perfection.”
Lane’s evolving mindset and honest take on body confidence is what make her a fan favorite.