DiDi Richards Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Vibrant Red Mini Skirt Set
DiDi Richards brought the holiday cheer in style, dazzling in a festive red mini skirt set from Fashion Nova that was as bold and bright as the season itself. The WNBA player and former SI Swimsuit model exuded confidence and glamour in the matching velvet halter top and high-waisted bubble skirt combo in the most vibrant hue. She paired the two-piece look with her radiant smile, bold cherry red lips, and a loose bouncy curly blowout.
The 25-year-old flaunted her super sculpted abs and toned arms as she accessorized with layered gold necklaces and her signature sparkling belly button piercing that peeked through the cropped top. The Texas native posed in front of twinkling car lights in the cover snap and cradled an adorable puppy in another slide.
Fashion Nova Divine Velvet Bubble Skirt Set - Red, $39.99 (fashionnova.com)
“proud of my girl 🤍,” the Washington Mystics player, who used to be on the Sydney Flames, captioned the post. In one photo she posed alongside Cierra Lane, celebrating her friend’s graduation.
“I love youuuuu lots 🥰🥰,” Lane commented.
“OWWW OWWWWW!!!!! LADY IN RED!!!!” one fan exclaimed.
“Red looks so good on you 😍,” another person wrote.
While Richards’s first love is basketball, she also has a passion (and talent) for fashion and modeling, and likes to pursue that whenever the opportunity presents itself.
“It [is] mind-boggling how hard and talented the girls are that walk and model all the time. It’s a different kind of space, and I hope that I can perfect it one day, but [walking Dur Doux’s NYFW Runway in 2022] was crazy and a dream come true, honestly,” she shared. “I’m trying to continue to push the ‘diva’ side of the game; you can be beautiful and have nails lashes, and still be a hard player on the court. Like somebody that’s gonna get down and guard. Second to that is resiliency, somebody that’s still gonna pop back up and be able to fight through it all. I want my legacy to stand on me being resilient in every aspect of life.”
In 2022 Richards also made her debut in the SI Swimsuit magazine, traveling to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with photographer Laretta Houston. Fellow WNBA athletes Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper also appeared in the magazine that year.