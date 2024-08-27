DJ Xandra Pohl Dazzles in Backless Gray Abstract Print Mini Dress: Get the Look
Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl departed the Hamptons, where she has been spending the bulk of her summer, with a bang. She dropped the most stunning Instagram pics in the most glamorous, cool ensemble this weekend, before heading back to the Sunshine State.
The artist, who released her debut single, “Body Say,” in June, posed in front of a beautiful Montauk dock and sunset in the post. Pohl donned a super cute gray, white and blue abstract print mini dress from designer and luxury retailer EZZ, featuring flowy long sleeves and an open back.
The 23-year-old tapped her go-to stylist, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet, who paired the moody and feminine draped mini dress with small swirl silver earrings and several matching rings.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
EZZ Somone Dress, $525 (ezzstudios.com)
“smiles and sunsets <3,” the Ohio native captioned the cute trio of pics. She showed off her bold smolder in the cover snap and her adorable, radiant smile in the third slide. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed by Derek Kettela on the beaches of Belize, opted for a simple glowy glam look, including feathered brows, a flawless minimal base, faux sun-kissed peachy blush, dark wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip.
“Stunn,” fellow brand star Katie Austin commented.
“Okay hi😍,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann chimed.
“beauty,” brand alumna Olivia Ponton wrote.
“So beautiful 🎀,” The Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson added.
While we think the dress is absolutely stunning and worth the splurge for a special occasion, we’ve also found two more affordable mini dress options, with similar long sleeve, backless silhouettes.
Get the look for less below.
Jaded London Double Layered Dress, $68 (revolve.com)
This slinky, fully-lined mini dress features warm-toned hues and a super cute strappy open back.
Lukea Long Sleeve Mini Dress Black, $58 (us.princesspolly.com)
This classy black backless dress is a slightly more timeless and certainly more affordable option. It also features the flowy sleeves, just like Pohl’s designer number, and comes in a ton of colors to fit whatever season or mood you’re in.