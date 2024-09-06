DJ Xandra Pohl Nails Brat Summer in Green Triangle Swim Top, Micro Shorts
Xandra Pohl is never afraid to go bold with her outfits, especially when it comes to beachwear. Recently, the Miami-based DJ rounded off the season by putting her stamp of approval on the trending Brat summer green hue.
The SI Swimsuit rookie, traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for the 2024 issue, showed off her curves and sculpted figure in a new Instagram post. The Miami-based DJ, who released her first single “Body Say” in July and is currently on her second cross-country tour, donned a string green bikini top and matching sporty low-rise micro shorts from Baben. Shop the look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tamara Bikini Top - Green, $90 and Surf Short - Green, $115 (baben.us)
This super cute, surfer girl-inspired set offers ultimate adjustability with the long straps and front-tie shorts. The top is also sold on the Free People website, and both pieces are sold on freepeople.com in a chic cherry red shade, as well. Shop the top here and bottoms here.
“let’s bring pooka shell necklaces back pls,” the 23-year-old captioned her Instagram carousel on Sept. 5. She was photographed from a low angle as she stood in the sand on the beach with clear blue skies and the ocean behind her. The Ohio native accessorized with a white puka shell necklace and a camouflage trucker hat, which she wore backwards. In addition to her swimwear, Pohl showed off her flawless skin and long luscious blonde locks in the snaps.