Xandra Pohl Takes Surf Lodge in White Micro Triangle Swimsuit and Cropped Sequined Disco-Inspired Top
Xandra Pohl sure knows how to make a statement, and her latest look is no exception. The Miami-based DJ and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, turned heads in a dazzling new outfit. The content creator made a surprise on-stage appearance alongside Australian music producer Fisher at the Surf Lodge in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend.
Her loose crop top, a mesmerizing creation by Rabanne, featured black, reflective sequins and dangly beaded details that perfectly caught the light with every move. Stylist Margot Zamet, who is SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, paired the see-through designer number with a barely-there white halter bikini top underneath, along with flowy white linen pants.
The 23-year-old’s long blonde locks were super neatly slicked back into a bun and she opted for a minimal glam look, adding to the effortlessly chic vibe of her personal style.
“gotta love a surprise set with @followthefishtv<3,” the Ohio native captioned an Instagram carousel on Sept. 3.
“Iconic,” SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann commented.
“adorable,” brand alumna and content creator Olivia Ponton added.
“Cutest,” SI Swimsuit’s 2022 co-Rookie of the Year Christen Harper chimed.
Pohl, who was the official DJ of last year’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week, wrapped up her debut DJing tour in May. She’s now heading out for her second cross-country event, the “Body Say Tour,” named after her first single, which was released earlier this summer.