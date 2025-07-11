Eileen Gu Sets the Vibe for European Summer With Stunning Beach Looks
Eileen Gu’s trip to Crete, Greece, has us ready to book the next flight out.
The most decorated freestyle skier ever, having 15 World Cup titles to date, enjoyed some well-deserved R&R time in the European nation, sharing several snapshots from her vacay on Instagram.
On Thursday, the SI Swimsuit model posted a six-slide carousel to the app where she sported a stunning coral maxi dress featuring draped detailing. She simply captioned the post, “I see where Epicurus was coming from.”
The post showcased tranquil turquoise waters, rolling hills in the distance and a delightful dinner spread that made us want to dig right in. While commenters gushed over her beauty—like fellow SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger, who wrote “unreal”—Gu rushed to the comments herself to make sure her caption was clear.
“Get it? Because he’s from Greece. And I’m seeing Greece. Ha. nvm I’ll stick to skiing,” Gu penned underneath the post. “Pls tell me you guys get the caption I feel like this one was a little obscure.” One commenter made sure to ease her mind by writing “Caption is fire" before adding “when she is knowledgeable and hot 😍.”
Earlier this week, the SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut in the fold alongside nine other talented athletes in Boca Raton—dropped some more jaw-dropping frames from the island.
This time, Gu shared 14 snaps to her grid as she repped several seaside looks. In the post’s cover slide, Gu debuted a high-neck black one-piece suit on a retro boat. She paired the garment with an oversized straw hat to cover her face before cheesing at the camera in slide 10. Gu also rocked many printed looks during her time in Europe, including a crimson long-sleeved mini dress and a black floral top from Miu Miu.
“Vacation mode Eileen is too good 🔥🔥,” one user wrote while another praised her quirky caption ( which read “discreet? nah, dis Crete”) writing, “Caption game way too strong 😍👏.”
We can’t get enough of Gu’s sunshine-filled stay, as she looked just as radiant during her trip as she did during her debut shoot.
“I think reconciling with my femininity, particularly when I turned 14, 15, and started working in fashion more, was a pivotal step in my development,” Gu reflected with the magazine during her time on the set. “I think it helped me grow into myself and accept all the different parts of me that make me, me.”