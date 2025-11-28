Swimsuit

Elegant Metallics: How to Wear the Trend This Holiday Season

Silver and gold are cropping up everywhere lately—here’s how to incorporate the popular hues into your swimwear.

Cara O’Bleness

Jordan Chiles sporting golden swimwear
Jordan Chiles sporting golden swimwear / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated, Wolf & Badger, Farfetch, Bloomingdales and Zappos

The holiday season is upon us, and if silver and gold are on your wishlist in any shape or form this Christmas, we’ve got you covered. Elegant metallics are all the rage this time of year, and with festive gatherings and New Year’s Eve parties staking claim on your social calendar over the next several weeks, there’s never been a better time to incorporate some glitz and glam into your wardrobe. And that includes your swimsuit drawer.

Whether you’re jetting off for a holiday getaway in the tropics or are gathering with friends to ring in 2026 somewhere warm, you’ll need the right swimsuits to look the part. Thankfully, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together just the guide for the occasion.

Below, they’ve assembled three gorgeous ensembles themed around metallic swimwear. So, whether you tend to gravitate toward silver or gold, there’s something for you to quickly “add to cart.”

Silver and bronze

When you base your look around a striking silver swimsuit, a la Renee Herbert, who posed for this year’s issue in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, it’s extra impactful to contrast with accessories in a different metal. This cute mini skirt by Oséree fits the bill, along with sunglasses with brown-tinted lenses and square-toed sandals to round out the look.

Silver swimsuit and bronze accessories
Silver swimsuit and bronze accessories / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, Dima Eyewear and Veronica Beard

Isa Boulder Reversible Chunky-Rope Bikini Top, $262 and Weather Bottoms, $220 (farfetch.com)

Silver bikini
Farfetch

Oséree Marylin Sequined Tulle Wrap Mini Skirt, $262 (net-a-porter.com)

Sequin mini skirt
Net-a-Porter

Shena Sunglasses, $68 (dimaeyewear.com)

Brown sunglasses
Dima Eyewear

Clea Jelly Flip-Flop Sandal, $175 (veronicabeard.com)

Brown sandal
Veronica Beard

Golden goddess

We simply can’t talk about golden swimwear without referencing 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles. The mood board below is inspired by the gymast’s photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton Fla., and features the metal in monochromatic form from head to toe.

Golden swimwear
Golden swimwear / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated, Wolf & Badger, Farfetch, Bloomingdales and Zappos

Shimmery Top, $227 (wolfandbadger.com)

Shimmery gold top
Wolf & Badger

Shimmery Gold Skirt, $234 (wolfandbadger.com)

Gold skirt
Wolf & Badger

Amir Slama Metallic Bikini, $300 (farfetch.com)

Gold metallic bikini
Farfetch

Miu Miu Oval Sunglasses, $578 (bloomingdales.com)

Miu Miu sunglasses
Bloomingdale’s

TKEES Foundation Matte Sandals, $32.67 (zappos.com)

Tan sandals
Zappos

Silver with a dose of it girl energy

There’s no one who rocks the title of it girl quite like Kim Kardashian, our muse for this look and SI Swimsuit’s 2022 cover model, who posed for the issue in the Dominican Republic. This interpretation of silver swimwear has a cool girl edge, featuring a strapless silver one-piece that doubles as a bodysuit, along with accessories in the same metal and chic black sandals.

Silver metallic swimwear
Silver metallic swimwear / Greg Swales, Sports Illustrated, Revolve, Zara, Mejuri and TK

Corset Mio Swimsuit Corset Mio Swimsuit, $174 (revolve.com)

Silver one-piece
Revolve

Mini Shorts, $39.90 (zara.com)

Mini shorts
Zara

Le Specs Love Train Sunglasses, $85 (revolve.com)

Sunglasses
Revolve

Tube Large Hoops, $98 (mejuri.com)

Silver hoops
Mejuri

Jenny Bird Dane Bangle Set of 2, $128 (revolve.com)

Bangles
Revolve

Thong Sandals, $52.50 (abercrombie.com)

Black sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch
