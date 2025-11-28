Elegant Metallics: How to Wear the Trend This Holiday Season
The holiday season is upon us, and if silver and gold are on your wishlist in any shape or form this Christmas, we’ve got you covered. Elegant metallics are all the rage this time of year, and with festive gatherings and New Year’s Eve parties staking claim on your social calendar over the next several weeks, there’s never been a better time to incorporate some glitz and glam into your wardrobe. And that includes your swimsuit drawer.
Whether you’re jetting off for a holiday getaway in the tropics or are gathering with friends to ring in 2026 somewhere warm, you’ll need the right swimsuits to look the part. Thankfully, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together just the guide for the occasion.
Below, they’ve assembled three gorgeous ensembles themed around metallic swimwear. So, whether you tend to gravitate toward silver or gold, there’s something for you to quickly “add to cart.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Silver and bronze
When you base your look around a striking silver swimsuit, a la Renee Herbert, who posed for this year’s issue in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, it’s extra impactful to contrast with accessories in a different metal. This cute mini skirt by Oséree fits the bill, along with sunglasses with brown-tinted lenses and square-toed sandals to round out the look.
Isa Boulder Reversible Chunky-Rope Bikini Top, $262 and Weather Bottoms, $220 (farfetch.com)
Oséree Marylin Sequined Tulle Wrap Mini Skirt, $262 (net-a-porter.com)
Shena Sunglasses, $68 (dimaeyewear.com)
Clea Jelly Flip-Flop Sandal, $175 (veronicabeard.com)
Golden goddess
We simply can’t talk about golden swimwear without referencing 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles. The mood board below is inspired by the gymast’s photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton Fla., and features the metal in monochromatic form from head to toe.
Shimmery Top, $227 (wolfandbadger.com)
Shimmery Gold Skirt, $234 (wolfandbadger.com)
Amir Slama Metallic Bikini, $300 (farfetch.com)
Miu Miu Oval Sunglasses, $578 (bloomingdales.com)
TKEES Foundation Matte Sandals, $32.67 (zappos.com)
Silver with a dose of it girl energy
There’s no one who rocks the title of it girl quite like Kim Kardashian, our muse for this look and SI Swimsuit’s 2022 cover model, who posed for the issue in the Dominican Republic. This interpretation of silver swimwear has a cool girl edge, featuring a strapless silver one-piece that doubles as a bodysuit, along with accessories in the same metal and chic black sandals.