Ellie Thumann’s Sweet, Feminine Andie Anderson-Coded Look Belongs in a Rom-Com
Ellie Thumann just had her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days moment—minus the drama, plus a Gen-Z style twist.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model stepped out in a jaw-droppingly gorgeous vintage Calvin Klein slip gown, and yes, it was giving full Andie Anderson energy during New York Fashion Week. The butter yellow satin number featured thick ribbon-like straps, a deep sweetheart neckline and a sleek, body-hugging silhouette that clung in all the right places.
The YouTuber, best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on the platform, flaunted her tiny waist, sculpted arms and radiant glow as she twirled around her hotel room in a TikTok set to Kate Hudson’s iconic “You’re So Vain” serenade from the 2003 rom-com.
“A night of playing dress up,” Thumann captioned a dreamy carousel on Instagram, which included behind-the-scenes snippets from the night she attended the Tiffany & Co. event with her best friend, fellow content creator Hannah Meloche.
“YUP that’s my gorl,” Ava Jules commented.
“An angel,” Carmella Rose added.
“stunnerrrr,” XANDRA chimed.
In true fashion girl form, Thumann didn’t miss a detail. Her glam, by Claire Malley, was soft and luminous—a glowy, lit from within base paired with a champagne highlighter, rosy cheeks, a soft matte pink lip and fluttery dark lashes. Her hair, styled by Hayley Logan, was pinned back at the front with loose, beachy waves elegantly cascading down her shoulders. And with the SoHo cobblestone streets as her backdrop, the aesthetic was pure cinematic romance.
The look was photographed by Tatiana Katkova, who captured the Arizona native and South Carolina resident mid-strut, looking every bit the fashion star she’s become. With nearly 4.5 million followers across platforms, Thumann has made a name for herself blending luxury fashion and relatable lifestyle content.
The 23-year-old has become a staple on the New York Fashion Week scene—attending shows for brands like Michael Kors, Elie Saab, Bally, Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli—and continues to rack up brand campaigns and front row invites each season.
Of course, SI Swimsuit fans know and love her for a different kind of glam. Thumann made her franchise debut in 2023 and has since traveled to Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda for editorial shoots, including her latest with Ben Watts.
“My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways,” she wrote on Instagram upon the magazine’s release in May.