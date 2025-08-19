Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann’s Sweet Polka Dot Mini Dress Has a Permanent Spot on Our Mood Board

The three-time SI Swimsuit model has been loving the dotted trend all summer.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann is making a serious case for polka dots.

The content creator and model just dropped the dreamiest Instagram carousel, featuring her latest obsession: the Enya Backless Mini Dress by Jaded London ($89). The piece—designed in a crisp off-white shade with micro black dots—features a scarf-style halter neckline, a dropped waist and an asymmetrical, flared mini skirt for a cheeky, flirty finish.

View the post here.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images

Made from soft jersey fabric, it hugged Thumann’s slim, sculpted figure in all the right places—while the backless silhouette gave a bold, breezy twist perfect for these final weeks of August.

And while her outfit already radiated “It Girl” energy, it was the setting that sealed the deal. In the cover snap, Thumann perched on a stool in a shaded cabana surrounded by lush greenery and sunshine, her long legs stretched out in front of her.

She styled the look with black flip-flop heels, a small black purse, matching black sunglasses and lots of gold jewelry. Her long blonde hair was slicked back into a neat bun with a middle part—perfect for staying cool and looking even cooler.

In a second slide, the 23-year-old was caught in a high-res candid moment picking leaves, and later posed with a clear umbrella shielding her from the sun, exuding summer romance. A final snap showed her straw hat filled with rose petals. “more rose picking!!!” 🌹,” the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, captioned the carousel.

“Miss Ellie rose,” Ava Jules commented.

“Beautiful Ellie 😍❤️,” Eric Johnson added.

“Oh well aren’t you just fabulous,” one fan chimed in.

“Pure summer elegance!,” another gushed.

And this dress is just the latest in what’s become a full-on polka dot era for the YouTube star. As seen in recent posts, Thumann has rocked the playful pattern in everything from beach-ready bandeau bikinis to subtly sexy mesh pieces. And she’s not alone, according to trend reports and fashion week runways, polka dots are having a major comeback this season, popping up on everyone from A-list celebs to supermodels to influencers.

Of course, Thumann’s eye for fashion has been years in the making. “I definitely think growing up doing different photoshoots and jobs and being a part of that has made me figure out my personal style,” she shared.

She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and has returned for three consecutive features posing in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda. With over 4.5 million followers across platforms, Thumann’s signature blend of glamour, self-awareness and trend-savvy charm has solidified her place as a fashion favorite.

Ananya Panchal
