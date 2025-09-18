Ellie Thumann, XANDRA and Olivia Dunne Are All Fans of This Polarizing Shoe Style
SI Swimsuit models are no stranger to the red carpet. And whether they’re posing in front of the cameras during launch week or are showcasing their model-off-duty style while out and about, one thing is for certain: we can always count on these women for some inspiration where fashion is concerned.
While the majority of photo shoots for the annual magazine don’t require shoes—after all, these women are strutting their stuff along the beaches of tropical locations like Jamaica and Bermuda—we love a good shoe moment from our brand stars. From sky-high heels to stylish sneakers and more, the mood board options are endless. With so many models serving up so many chic styles with footwear at the forefront, it may come as a surprise to learn that several SI Swimsuit models are major fans of one polarizing shoe style in particular: Crocs!
Crocs are SI Swimsuit model approved
During a laid-back game of “Sink or Swim” during Swim Week, XANDRA, Tunde Oyeneyin, Olivia Dunne, Jasmine Sanders, Nicole Williams English, Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin all revealed their approval of the ultra-comfy shoe.
“I love Crocs,” XANDRA admitted. “I have these juicy, fake platform Crocs that I literally live in.”
“I have a funny relationship with Crocs,” Thumann added. “ ... If you Google it, I’m a Crocs girl. I’m being so serious.”
While Oyeneyin revealed she’s never worn a pair herself, she stated that she thinks “they’re cute on other people.” Similarly, Williams English showed love for the lightweight clog because her daughter “lives in Crocs.” Meanwhile, Sanders pointed out that five-time Grammy Award-winning artist SZA has a collaboration with Crocs, so they fall into the “Swim” category.
Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, also expressed her love of the shoe, which should come as no surprise: the athlete partnered with the brand earlier this spring and somehow made the combination of Crocs and ruffle socks look absolutely adorable.
Another shoe style loved by our brand stars
While Crocs got a stamp of approval, so too did wearing cowboy boots just about anywhere. The style is particularly loved by Thumann, who is known for her cool cowgirl chic sense of style. The mode pairs her cowboy boots with everything from swimwear to dresses.
“ Boot stompin’ everywhere,” Austin joked of her affinity for the style. “ ... Everywhere, everywhere, everywhere.”
“Swim,” Olympian and SI Swimsuit star Ali Truwit affirmed, officially adding her stamp of approval to the western wear trend. “So cute.”