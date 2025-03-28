Ellie Thumann’s Chic, Ab-Baring Three-Piece Green Workout Set Is on Our Summer Moodboard
Ellie Thumann just gave us a masterclass in monochrome dressing—and we’re taking notes. The three-time SI Swimsuit model and content creator, who’s been a longtime ambassador for Alo Yoga, showed off her latest all-green look that’s equal parts sporty, sleek and summer-ready. Naturally, her sculpted abs took center stage as she struck a few power poses in the middle of the day.
“🍵,” she kept her Instagram caption simple. View the post here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 23-year-old styled the set in a classy layered way, pairing Alo’s Airlift Suit Up Bra ($78)—a high-compression, second-skin sports bra designed with chic white stripes and an ultra-smooth, double-knit fabric—with the Accolade Short ($68), made from soft, midweight French terry. Thumann sized up in the shorts and flipped the waistband once for a casual, relaxed vibe. Draped around her shoulders was the matching Accolade Crew Neck Pullover ($128), a fan-favorite piece known for its boxy fit, ribbed trims and effortless look.
The look, all in Alo’s fresh “Spruce Green” shade, was styled to perfection with black sunglasses and a structured black handbag for an elevated finish. Whether she’s heading to a Pilates class, a press event or just strolling through Charleston, SC, where she lives with her older sister, Erin, Thumann continues to prove that activewear can double as a fashion statement.
This vibrant green moment is officially on our summer moodboard. Shop now at aloyoga.com.
Known for blending style, confidence and authenticity, Thumann has been a favorite on the Alo roster for years. Her feed is full of cozy, sleek and creative takes on the brand’s bestsellers—and it’s easy to see why fans trust her style instincts. From sitting front row for numerous shows during Fashion Month, to traveling across the globe for her SI Swim photo shoots, she’s become a go-to source for chic, comfortable fashion that moves with you.
The Arizona native takes a thoughtful, hands-on approach to brand partnerships, prioritizing authenticity and creativity above all else.
“Incorporating brands I already use and make sense for me in a very organic way always feels the best,” she said. “I love shooting on all my different cameras and editing, so it’s super fun to get creative with.”
With a community of over 4.4 million followers, Thumann balances her polished modeling career with candid conversations about mental health, wellness and self-care. Her honesty online about struggles with anxiety and the ups and downs of adulthood has made her a comfort creator for many—someone who embodies both aspirational style and grounded relatability.