Get Festive in This Feminine Red Two-Piece Kate Upton Wore for Her Cover Shoot in Mexico
SI Swimsuit legend and supermodel Kate Upton first joined the family in 2011 and certainly made a splash with her debut in the Philippines, earning her the coveted Rookie of the Year honors. The following year, the 32-year-old returned to the fold and landed on the cover of the annual magazine after her photo shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia, and sent waves throughout the modeling and fashion industries.
In total, the Michigan native has posed for the franchise seven separate years, double dipping for multiple features many of those times, and graced the front of the issue again in 13, ’17 and this year. The model is known for her “anything for the shot” mentality, and it’s this grit, determination and positive energy that has been key to her immense success.
She has traveled everywhere from frigid Antarctica to sunny Aruba and even starred in a fun and groundbreaking zero-gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral, Fla. in 2014. For this year’s 60th anniversary publication, Upton posed alongside 26 fellow SI Swim icons for a very special group photo shoot marking the milestone. She also posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for the most stunning cover feature. We’re still in awe of her breathtaking images in this frilly red suit, that you can snag now, just in time for the holidays, at normaillot.com.
Normaillot Ruffled Striped Underwired Bikini, €250 (normaillot.com)
This beautiful, feminine bikini features a flattering underwire style top with adjustable straps and mid-rise hipster bottoms, both with cute baby pink ruffled details.
Today, Upton is the co-owner of vodka seltzer brand Vosa Spirits and the host of Hulu’s reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour. While she’s still modeling for major brands and continuing to pave her way in fashion, she’s also a mom to 6-year-old Genevieve, whom she shares with husband and MLB star Justin Verlander
“Looking [at] how the industry has changed since my first year to now is a really exciting conversation because so many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is, how offended people are when people say rude things about your body,” she shared while on set with the team earlier this year. “That should have always been, but now that’s the norm and it’s really exciting to be with the brand that promotes that.”