This Gorgeous Sporty Burnt Umber Printed Set Brianna LaPaglia Wore in La Quinta Is on Sale Now
When the SI Swimsuit fashion team set out to style Brianna LaPaglia’s debut, they had a clear vision: unique, luxurious and eclectic pieces that pushed boundaries while celebrating her individuality. It’s no surprise their thoughtful curation resulted in a breathtaking shoot that showcased the January digital issue cover star‘s incredible versatility. From a feminine rosette pink two-piece to a mermaidcore-inspired blue metallic set and a super sexy plunging Christopher Esber black one-piece, the podcast host proved she can stun in absolutely anything.
The 25-year-old was photographed by Katherine Goguen against the dramatic desert backdrop of The Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., and the resulting images, as well as the behind the scenes snaps, are absolutely breathtaking. Today, we’re breaking down this gorgeous henna-inspired printed set from Tropic of C, supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tropic of C rio top in henna, $50 and lo bottom in henna, $50 (tropicofc.com)
This unique, flattering set is bound to turn heads. The top is a chic scoop bralette style, fully lined for ultimate comfort and support while the bottoms have a versatile low-rise design with classic coverage, crafted from the same stunning digitally printed fabric. They can be worn at the hips for a relaxed look or pulled higher for a more elevated fit.
And, the best part is, the bikini is now 45% off—shop now while the discount lasts at tropicofc.com. LaPaglia styled the set under a super cool beaded bra top Andres Otalora.
While the Massachusetts native’s rise to fame began with her comedic content and unfiltered podcasting, the past few months have marked a personal transformation for the content creator. Her decision to leave an emotionally turbulent relationship with country singer Zach Bryan last October sparked headlines and resonated deeply with fans. By sharing her story of healing and self-reclamation, LaPaglia created a safe space for women navigating similar struggles and helped them recognize when it’s time to leave, showing that choosing themselves is always a good decision, no matter how daunting it may feel. And, the relationship between LaPaglia and her fans has been totally reciprocal.
“During the hardest time of my life, it’s probably been one of the most rewarding things that has ever happened to me, to be able to help people in a way that I feel is a lot more meaningful than what my old content was,” she told SI Swimsuit while on location. “I know posting silly stuff and having fun videos for people to watch is also helpful, and it helps people get out of the reality, but to actually change lives with coming forward and being able to give people a shoulder to lean on, or a person to cry to, it’s just out of this world.”
It feels especially fitting that this message of connection and resilience is shared today, the day the controversial TikTok ban is set to be enacted. After all, it was TikTok’s platform that first allowed LaPaglia to build a massive community rooted in authenticity, laughter and support.