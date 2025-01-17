Brianna LaPaglia Is Showstopping in a Plunging Luxe Black One-Piece in La Quinta
Brianna LaPaglia has seamlessly transitioned from social media sensation to SI Swimsuit cover girl this week, redefining her space in the public eye with authenticity. Known to her millions of followers as “Brianna Chickenfry,” the 25-year-old has built a loyal fan base through her humorous and relatable takes, vulnerability and fearless candor. Her debut with the magazine, in La Quinta, Calif. is a defining moment for the model, who got out of a toxic relationship late last year. This is her way of “reclaiming” who she is, and no longer letting a man define any part of her.
While LaPaglia’s SI Swim images represent far more than stunning visuals—they’re a testament to her growth and healing journey—it’s impossible not to admire how incredible she looks in every frame captured by Katherine Goguen. Right now, we can’t get enough of this bold, plunging Christopher Esber suit, a piece that perfectly complements her confident energy.
Christopher Esber Pierced Orbit Halter, $450 (christopheresber.com)
The one-piece is crafted from a luxurious stretch blend with a matte finish and features gorgeous signature brass orbit detailing and an ultra-plunging halter silhouette. Both daring and sophisticated, this suit is as striking as LaPaglia herself.
Following a tumultuous relationship with country singer Zach Bryan, which she has spoken about openly on podcasts as well as on set with the franchise, the Massachusetts native has emerged stronger, using her platform to inspire women to leave toxic environments and rediscover their self-worth. “I think people do tend to forget I’m just 25,” she reflected. “It’s really overwhelming to feel the pressure of being a role model on top of everything in my life being very public because at the end of the day, I’m still just a girl trying to figure her life out.”
While she’s had moments of doubt and public scrutiny, LaPaglia credits the women who have reached out to her—sharing their own stories of resilience—as a key source of her strength. Their collective support has reminded her of the healing power of connection. “I know a day will come where I will want to slip into regular life and stop sharing every little detail about myself,” she acknowledged. “I hope when I end up offline that I can leave a legacy that shows you can always stay true to who you are and be successful and you don’t have to change yourself for anyone. If you stay true to who you are and your morals and your beliefs, you’ll always come out on top.”