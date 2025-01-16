Shop This Stunning, Girly Rosette Pink Two-Piece Brianna LaPaglia Wore in Palm Springs
Yesterday Brianna LaPaglia made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the January digital issue. And, until further notice, we will be scrolling through her stunning gallery on repeat. From sassy snakeskin styles to bold crochet numbers to plunging metallic one-pieces, the 25-year-old truly took our breath away with each new pose. She was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif. and it was the most incredible experience for the internet sensation.
Check out this beautiful soft mauve bandeau set from fellow SI Swim cover girl-approved brand SAME Los Angeles. View her full gallery here.
SAME Los Angeles Rosette Bandeau Top, $150 and Rosette 90s Bottom, $140 in “faux suede blush” (samelosangeles.com)
This gorgeous baby pink set features the cutest swirly three-dimensional rosette details on the center of the strapless sweetheart top and one side of the high-leg hipster bottoms. Both pieces come in a soft velvety suede finish and a flattering, comfortable four-way stretch material. Shop more from this Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader-loved brand at samelosangeles.com.
LaPaglia, who has been consistently posting online since 2019, quickly gained a small following and moved to NYC to become a full-time Barstool Sports employee with two podcasts, Plan Bri Uncut and BFFs under her belt.
Last November, the Massachusetts native opened up about her tumultuous year-long relationship with ex-boyfriend and country music singer Zach Bryan, whom she accused of “narcissistic, emotional abuse.”
Now, on the other side of that toxic situation, LaPaglia is learning to love herself again and bring back the confident, vibrant personality she once was so proud of. By candidly sharing her story about the “hardest time” of her life, and detailing the ins and outs of her experience with the 28-year-old, she has inspired tons of other people to recognize red flags and manipulative behavior and put themselves first.
“It’s a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit—it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices,” she said of her SI Swim cover feature. “This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100% in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else.”