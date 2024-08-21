Grab These Chic Red, White and Blue Swimsuits from Sports Illustrated’s Line In Time For Labor Day Weekend
Sports Illustrated and design and merchandise leader Swim USA launched a collection of swimwear in May, perfectly timed with the release of the iconic annual SI Swimsuit issue—and this year was an extra special one, as the brand celebrated its 60th anniversary. The stunning, high-quality, affordable line features 83 pieces, ranging in sizes from XS to XXL, and each item is the perfect blend of function and fashion.
Whether you’re in the mood to rock an itty-bitty little string bikini on your upcoming Labor Day weekend getaway or you’re going to simply chill by the pool in a classy one-piece, there’s something for everyone.
“Throughout its 60-year history, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise has celebrated the
beauty of women from all walks of life, inspiring confidence, and redefining beauty norms,” said Christina Shanahan, SVP of entertainment marketing at Authentic Brands Group in a press release. “This new swimwear collection is a natural extension of what we’ve seen on the pages for decades, and we’re excited to offer our vibrant community and new fans alike, another way to engage with the brand.”
And, the best part is, several of the suits are on sale now. Below are four of our favorites, and you can shop the full collection on Sports Illustrated’s Amazon Storefront.
Sports Illustrated Women's Standard Ruffle Cutout Bralette, $24.10 - $32.64 and Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $29.05 - $33.95 in “Flame” and “Azure” (amazon.com)
NCAA stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who are beginning their fifth and final year on the University of Miami’s basketball team sizzled in these matching string sets during Miami Swim Week in June.
Sports Illustrated Women's Double Ring Bralette Bikini Top, $34.40 and Standard Scoop Hipster Bikini Bottom, $23.48 in “Groovy Stripe”(amazon.com)
This colorful bikini includes a flattering plunge-neck top with a dainty gold O-ring details, and high-leg hipster bottoms.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Strapless One Piece in “Storm,” $52.61 (amazon.com)
This beautiful navy blue strapless one-piece is family friendly and features the cutest waist cut-out details.
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $26.50 and High-Waisted Bottoms, $18.10 in “Jasmine” (amazon.com)
SI Swimsuit icon Chanel Iman brought all the sleek, classy vibes to the beaches of Belize during her all-white photo shoot with Derek Kettal for the 60th anniversary issue this year.