Sports Illustrated’s Classy, Cute Swimwear Line Is on Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day
Sports Illustrated partnered with design and merchandising leader SWIM USA earlier this year to drop a cute, classy and affordable line of swimwear. And it’s certainly a collection of pieces you won’t want to miss, especially since everything will be on sale for 20 - 25% off for next week’s Amazon Prime Day savings event.
The 83-piece launch was expertly timed with the release of the special 60th anniversary issue of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in mid-May.
“Throughout its 60-year history, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise has celebrated the
beauty of women from all walks of life, inspiring confidence, and redefining beauty norms,” said Christina Shanahan, SVP of entertainment marketing at Authentic Brands Group in a press release. “This new swimwear collection is a natural extension of what we’ve seen on the pages for decades, and we’re excited to offer our vibrant community and new fans alike, another way to engage with the brand.”
The collection, which SI Swimsuit stalwart Chanel Iman donned during her photo shoot in Belize for the 2024 magazine, features bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups in tons of fun colors and prints, and ranges from sizes XS to XXL. It’s the perfect mix of fashion and function, and there’s an option for everyone.
Below are some of our favorite pieces from Sports Illustrated’s swimwear collection. Get ready to shop the full drop, at a discount, during Amazon Prime Days on July 16th and 17th, here. The swimwear line can be found on the brand’s Amazon storefront.
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $40 and High-Waisted Bottoms, $28.39 (amazon.com)
The mom of three, who made her debut with the brand in 2014, rocked this classy, sleek white set during her photo shoot with Derek Kettela.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Cut-Out One-Piece With Wrap Tie Detail in Pop Pink, $60 (amazon.com)
2024 rookie and Swim Search co-winner Achieng Agutu channeled her inner Barbie girl in the gorgeous, strappy monokini during Miami Swim Week.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Multiway Convertible Triangle Bikini Top, $26.50, Standard String Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $24 and Mesh Sarong Cover-up, $28 (amazon.com)
Content creator Pia Shah is a big fan of lots of pieces from SI’s line. We’re especially loving this trendy, 3-piece leopard print moment