Ilona Maher, Gabi Moura and More SI Swimsuit Models Sunbathe Around the World

The first day of summer is on Sunday, June 21, and SI Swimsuit models past and present have been gearing up for the summer solstice accordingly this week. From the southern coast of France to Belize, models soaked up some sun and showcased their personal swimwear styles while lounging beside the water.

While Ellie Thumann found herself in Turks and Caicos, Emily Ratajkowski traveled to her favorite Spanish island. Meanwhile, Simone Biles showed off a bikini in Central America and Gabi Moura celebrated her birthday in an undisclosed location. Take a look at some of the highlights below, and be sure to add these model-off-duty looks (and dreamy destinations!) to your summer mood boards.

Ilona Maher

Maher, SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year, enjoyed a girls trip to Antibes alongside fellow rugby player and pal Georgie Lilly Perris-Redding. Shop two of the looks—including a patterned one-piece and a solid-colored bikini with beaded detail—from her vacation in France here.

Gabi Moura

Moura, a 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie, celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, June 18, and did so by enjoying some quality time with her pals. Earlier this week, she shared a carousel of swimwear snaps in which she wore a brown underwire-style swim top and pink micro shorts.

Simone Biles

Shortly after a recent health scare that landed her in the hospital, Biles found herself “relaxing in paradise.” While vacationing in Belize, the two-time SI Swimsuit model and most decorated gymnast in history opted for a sporty black bikini with white piping, which she accessorized with a white Miu Miu bag and sheer black cover-up top.

Alix Earle

In celebration of her skincare brand, Reale Actives, restocking its hero lineup of products, Earle donned a black bikini with lime green edges to honor the occasion. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star paired the two-piece with silver sunnies and hoop earrings in promo images shared to her feed.

Heidi Klum

Klum, who landed the SI Swimsuit cover as a rookie in 1998, sprawled out while wearing a neutral-hued Calzedonia two-piece. The supermodel also shared some behind the scenes footage from the photo shoot she did for the brand in Malibu.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski, who posed for back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issues in 2014 and 2015, visited Mallorca, which she deemed her “favorite island,” while also exploring some new areas of Spain. Her IG recap featured bikini and outfit snaps along with dreamy scenes by the water.

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