Jena Sims Was Angelic as Ever in Bermuda in a White Bikini With Gold Charms
Jena Sims embraced her ethereal side in one of her most jaw-dropping looks from her sophomore SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda. Photographed by Ben Watts, the model and entrepreneur glowed in the sunlight, rocking a delicate white bikini that felt both elevated and beachy.
A vision in white
The two-piece by luxury Italian brand Reina Olga featured soft suede fabric and custom gold hardware that gave it a jewelry-like finish.
The 36-year-old wore the Splash Bikini Top ($190), a sleek white triangle cut with just the right amount of skin. The halter-style piece was crafted from high-quality Italian fabric with a matte finish, making it feel as good as it looked.
But what really set it apart were the gold-plated seashell charms, handmade in Venice from nickel-free, chlorine- and saltwater-resistant metal. The delicate gold accents gave the barely-there silhouette a luxe twist.
She paired the top with the Splash Bikini Bottoms ($216), designed in the same rich White Suede fabric and adorned with matching gold embellishments. The bottoms offered minimal coverage and adjustable ties for a fully customizable fit. Sims’s sculpted frame and golden tan gave the full look even more impact, making it a standout in her 2025 spread.
The vibe: coastal glam with a couture twist
This look captured everything we love about the Georgia native and Florida resident’s unforgettable SI Swimsuit aesthetic, and mirrored her contagious joy and carefree energy. It also echoed the “mermaidcore” trend that’s been taking over summer wardrobes: pearly whites, wet-look hair and statement metallics straight from the sea.
Her sun-drenched skin featured soft glam with glowing skin, a touch of shimmer and peachy tones on the cheeks and lips. The mom of one’s pesignature blonde waves were loose and tousled, falling just below her shoulders with a windswept texture that hinted at a dip in the ocean between shots.
A moment worth remembering
Sims first appeared in the magazine after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search and was named SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookie of the Year. She posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for her debut with the franchise last May after famously walking the Miami Swim Week runway while pregnant the year before.
Now in her second year with the brand, the HBBQ’s CEO and Pageant of Hope founder, who is also an investor in DIBS Beauty and Personal Day skincare, continues to serve look after look while championing self-love and confidence.