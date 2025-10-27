Swimsuit

Jena Sims Was Angelic as Ever in Bermuda in a White Bikini With Gold Charms

The two-time SI Swimsuit model and entrepreneur dazzled in a sleek string set from Reina Olga.

Ananya Panchal

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims embraced her ethereal side in one of her most jaw-dropping looks from her sophomore SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda. Photographed by Ben Watts, the model and entrepreneur glowed in the sunlight, rocking a delicate white bikini that felt both elevated and beachy.

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A vision in white

The two-piece by luxury Italian brand Reina Olga featured soft suede fabric and custom gold hardware that gave it a jewelry-like finish.

Jena Sims poses in a white bikini in Bermuda for her second SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOÄ. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The 36-year-old wore the Splash Bikini Top ($190), a sleek white triangle cut with just the right amount of skin. The halter-style piece was crafted from high-quality Italian fabric with a matte finish, making it feel as good as it looked.

But what really set it apart were the gold-plated seashell charms, handmade in Venice from nickel-free, chlorine- and saltwater-resistant metal. The delicate gold accents gave the barely-there silhouette a luxe twist.

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

She paired the top with the Splash Bikini Bottoms ($216), designed in the same rich White Suede fabric and adorned with matching gold embellishments. The bottoms offered minimal coverage and adjustable ties for a fully customizable fit. Sims’s sculpted frame and golden tan gave the full look even more impact, making it a standout in her 2025 spread.

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. Necklace by NOA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The vibe: coastal glam with a couture twist

This look captured everything we love about the Georgia native and Florida resident’s unforgettable SI Swimsuit aesthetic, and mirrored her contagious joy and carefree energy. It also echoed the “mermaidcore” trend that’s been taking over summer wardrobes: pearly whites, wet-look hair and statement metallics straight from the sea.

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / SI Staff

Her sun-drenched skin featured soft glam with glowing skin, a touch of shimmer and peachy tones on the cheeks and lips. The mom of one’s pesignature blonde waves were loose and tousled, falling just below her shoulders with a windswept texture that hinted at a dip in the ocean between shots.

A moment worth remembering

MJ Day, Jena Sims and Margot Zamet
MJ Day, Jena Sims and Margot Zamet / SI Staff

Sims first appeared in the magazine after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search and was named SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookie of the Year. She posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for her debut with the franchise last May after famously walking the Miami Swim Week runway while pregnant the year before.

Now in her second year with the brand, the HBBQ’s CEO and Pageant of Hope founder, who is also an investor in DIBS Beauty and Personal Day skincare, continues to serve look after look while championing self-love and confidence.

light. Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter

More Jena Sims

feed

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion