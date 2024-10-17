Jena Sims Perfectly Demonstrates How to Embrace Summer to Fall Swimwear
If you’re concerned with how to seamlessly transition your summer swimwear wardrobe to fall, look no further than 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims’s Instagram account for inspiration. The model, mom and non-profit CEO recently shared a selection of snaps from her photo shoot in Mexico, captured by Yu Tsai for the 60th anniversary issue, and they all embrace hues perfect for autumn.
In her Oct. 14 carousel, Sims modeled brown one-pieces, orange crochet bikinis, black one-shoulder suits and more. The styling on set for her feature was inspired by timeless neutrals and trendy animal prints, all in colors that perfectly transition from summer to fall. Take, for example, the chocolate-colored one-piece by STAUD, a trendy orange bikini by Andi Bagus and a strapless brown two-piece by Island Swim accented with stunning gold details.
“Summer to fall transitional swimwear 😜 @si_swimsuit 📷 @yutsai88,” Sims wrote in her Instagram caption. Tons of her 303,000 followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to praise the model.
“MORE PLZ,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright begged.
“Always stunning 🤩,” rookie Sharina Gutierrez gushed.
“STUNNING,” content creator Sarah Nicole Landry cheered.
“Printing these off for inspo🙌,” one fan noted.
“UNREAL,” social media personality and basketball player Haley Cavinder exclaimed.
Sims, 35, was declared co-winner of last year’s Swim Search open casting call, securing her rookie spot in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue. When she traveled to the Mexican Caribbean for her photo shoot, Sims was only four months postpartum, having given birth to her son, Crew, whom she shares with husband Brooks Koepka, in July. The moment was a long time coming, and one Sims had dreamed about for years.
“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims stated while on set. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
While on location, Sims also shared her optimistic outlook for chasing your dreams, no matter what they are, and not being afraid to take a chance on yourself.
“I believe in going for anything that you want,” she said. “I went for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I went for so many different jobs that I’ve booked and dream brands that I’ve worked with because I made the first move. Don’t waste your good boob years sitting around. You’re only this young right now.”